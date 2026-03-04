More Events:

March 04, 2026

The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The organization will hold clothing giveaways at six locations March 25 and host a fashion leadership panel on March 19.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Women's History Month Fashion
The Wardrobe Open Wardrobe Event Provided Courtesy/The Wardrobe

The Wardrobe will host free clothing giveaway events across the Philadelphia region and a fashion panel in Philadelphia during Women’s History Month.

The Wardrobe will host two free events in March as part of Women’s History Month, including clothing giveaways across the Philadelphia region and a panel discussion with women working in the fashion industry.

On Wednesday, March 25, the nonprofit will hold Smart + Sexy Open Wardrobe events in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton, Norristown and Kennett Square. Women who attend can receive a free Smart & Sexy bra, along with professional or casual clothing and hygiene products.

The events are part of The Wardrobe’s effort to help people who do not have access to the clothing they need for work or everyday life.

Earlier in the month, the organization will host a "Leaders in Fashion" panel on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Philadelphia headquarters.

Speakers will include Lauren Simmonds, founder of Fearless Fashionista, and Ana Hartl, chief creative officer of Free People. The discussion is part of The Wardrobe’s Common Threads series, which brings together community members to talk about careers, leadership and supporting others.

The Wardrobe has worked for more than 30 years to help people overcome clothing insecurity by providing free clothing, career support and coaching. The nonprofit operates six locations across the Philadelphia region and serves about 10,000 people each year.

Smart + Sexy Open Wardrobe

Wednesday, March 25
The Wardrobe (all locations)
Free to attend

"Leaders in Fashion" Panel

Thursday, March 19 from 6-8 p.m.
The Wardrobe Headquarters
444 N. 3rd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
RSVP required


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Women's History Month Fashion Clothing The Wardrobe

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Blaze at West Philly rowhome sends nine firefighters to hospital

Wynnefield fire

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Addiction

Abusing small amounts of Adderall causes adverse heart effects, study says

Adderall Abuse Effects

Nature

The latest gardening trends include eco-friendly practices

Cut flowers

Women's History Month

The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The Wardrobe Open Wardrobe Event

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved