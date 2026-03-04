The Wardrobe to host free clothing events across the Philly region to address clothing insecurity

The Wardrobe will host two free events in March as part of Women’s History Month, including clothing giveaways across the Philadelphia region and a panel discussion with women working in the fashion industry.

On Wednesday, March 25, the nonprofit will hold Smart + Sexy Open Wardrobe events in Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Chester, Exton, Norristown and Kennett Square. Women who attend can receive a free Smart & Sexy bra, along with professional or casual clothing and hygiene products.

The events are part of The Wardrobe’s effort to help people who do not have access to the clothing they need for work or everyday life.

Earlier in the month, the organization will host a "Leaders in Fashion" panel on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Philadelphia headquarters.

Speakers will include Lauren Simmonds, founder of Fearless Fashionista, and Ana Hartl, chief creative officer of Free People. The discussion is part of The Wardrobe’s Common Threads series, which brings together community members to talk about careers, leadership and supporting others.

The Wardrobe has worked for more than 30 years to help people overcome clothing insecurity by providing free clothing, career support and coaching. The nonprofit operates six locations across the Philadelphia region and serves about 10,000 people each year.

Wednesday, March 25The Wardrobe (all locations)Free to attend

Thursday, March 19 from 6-8 p.m.

The Wardrobe Headquarters

444 N. 3rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

RSVP required





