Soul food restaurant Warmdaddy's looking for new location after closing in South Philly

After 15 years of soul food and live jazz, Warmdaddy's has closed its Pennsport storefront in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners Robert and Ben Bynum, who have several Philly restaurants, announced the decision in a statement. They said that they plan to migrate the restaurant to a new location in the future and will continue to offer their takeout menu from South, their restaurant on North Broad Street.

Here's what they posted to Facebook:

Opened more than 25 years ago in 1995, and on Columbus Boulevard for the last 15 years, Warmdaddy’s has closed it’s current location at Columbus and Reed in the Pennsport neighborhood of Philadelphia. Given the current restrictions imposed on restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic along with uncertainties across the economy, we felt now was the perfect time to begin our migration to a new home. We are diligently searching for a new site and feel confident we will find the perfect place to reveal a new Warmdaddy’s. In the not-too-distant future, Warmdaddy’s will once again bring you the delicious soul food we are famous for, coupled with the areas best musical entertainment.

The original Warmdaddy's opened in Old City and later moved to Columbus Boulevard and Reed Street in 2005. The menu featured favorites from spicy jambalaya to chicken and waffles, deep-fried crab cakes and all night braised turkey wings. The Sunday Jazz Brunch has been a staple in Philly since the Bynums opened up shop.

Warmdaddy's takeout will now be handled by South, while some popular menu items also will be available at Relish in West Oak Lane, where the restaurant is currently open for outdoor dining. Green Soul, the Bynums' fourth restaurant, relocated from a Chestnut Hill location in 2018 and is now accepting takeout and delivery orders from its new spot off North Broad Street, next to South.

A timeline for the reopening of Warmdaddy's and a potential location for the restaurant isn't known at this time.

"We look forward to welcoming you back, providing great hospitality and soulful music, in the very near future. Stay healthy, wear a mask, be smart and stay 6 feet apart!" the Bynums wrote.