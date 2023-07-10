More News:

July 10, 2023

Police suspect poisoned feeders led to unusual bird deaths at Warminster park

Numerous birds were found dead near feeding stations placed at the community park along Bristol Road. The public is advised not to touch similar feeders if spotted

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Wildlife
Poisoned Birds Warminster Warminster Police/CrimeWatch

The bird feeders pictured above were recovered from Warminster Community Park in Bucks County on July 8, 2023. Numerous dead birds were found near the feeders, leading police to believe they were poisoned.

Authorities in Bucks County are investigating the apparent poisoning of bird feeders placed at a park where numerous dead birds were found last weekend, officials said.

The bodies of the birds were discovered Saturday at multiple feedings stations in Warminster Community Park. The feeders were located near the former Naval Air Defense Command tower along Bristol Road. Investigators suspect the feeders had been placed there earlier Saturday.

Police did not provide the number of dead birds that were found, but said their feathers had bands that are consistent with homing pigeons. Animal control officers responded to the park to clean up the birds' remains.

The suspected poison contained in the feeders is considered dangerous to both birds and humans, police said. The substance found in the bird feeders has been sent to a lab to be identified. 

The dead birds also have been sent out for necropsies to be performed to determine their causes of death, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania SPCA said Monday. PSPCA is assisting Warminster police and animal control in the investigation. 

Authorities shared a photo of the feeders that were removed from Warminster Community Park on Saturday. The public is advised not to touch similar feeders if they are spotted in the area. The 240-acre park is Warminster's largest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Wildlife Warminster Crime Birds Poison

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

First man killed by Kingsessing gunman was shot 2 days before mass shooting, investigators say
Mass Shooting Update

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Cape May County - Night in Venice

Eagles

Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Interior offensive line
Cam-Jurgens-Block-Eagles-Titans-12.4.2022-NFL.jpg

Entertainment

WanMor – R&B quartet related to Boyz II Men member – to embark on North American tour
wanmor tour philadelphia

parties

Xfinity Live! to host 'BeyGate' pre-concert party ahead of Beyoncé Philly show
beyonce xfinity live

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved