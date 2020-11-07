More News:

November 07, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to speak in Wilmington tonight following their win

The pair are expected to give their victory speech in Delaware at 8 p.m. EST

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak in Wilmington, DE. tonight at 8 p.m. following the announcement of their win earlier Saturday morning, when the race was called in their favor by the Associated Press.

President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will speak at an event in Delaware this evening, following their win of the 2020 presidential election which was called in their favor Saturday.

The event will take place starting at 8 p.m. at Chase Center, located at 815 Justison St. in nearby Wilmington, DE. The venue is a less than one hour drive from Philadelphia on the Delaware Riverfront.

Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, are expected to give their victory speech, following their win Saturday morning. 

The pair also spoke there Friday, prior to the win, where the event was streamed online by their campaign through PSCP.TV.

Saturday's event will likely be streamed in a similar fashion, with additional updates to come from Biden and Harris.

The win makes history for Harris, who will become both the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president. Harris has now achieved the highest level of elected office in the U.S. than any woman before her.

Harris shared a video of herself calling Biden to celebrate their win Saturday morning. 

Several media outlets including the Associated Press called the race in favor of Biden Saturday morning, after a new batch of votes was released from Philadelphia. The votes secured a Pennsylvania win for Biden, due to the number remaining electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

The AP later called Nevada for Biden as well, giving him 290 electoral college votes compared to Trump's 214. The AP has also projected Arizona for Biden but many other news organizations have not called the state. 

Biden shared a statement to his campaign website after the AP called the election in his favor:

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

The election also made history as Biden broke the record for the highest number of votes ever cast for a presidential candidate, with 74,446,452 votes cast in his favor (50.5%) of the popular vote. 

Previously, the record was set by Obama, when 69,498,516 votes were cast for him during the 2008 election. Trump also exceeded this record, with 70,294,341 votes cast in the President's favor (47.7%) of the popular vote.

