Sixers 'PhilaUnite' hype video has us ready for tonight's opener against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court tonight for their first regular season game of the 2019-2020 season against the Boston Celtics.

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Toronto Raptors in the semifinals last season, the 76ers want to remind you that they're ready to go all the way this season — and they're going to do this together.

The Sixers released their hype "PhilaUnite" video on Wednesday and with narration from Brett Brown we're getting all the feels. The video introduces us to "the process" by reminding us of the fateful day the team drafted Ben Simmons to begin feeing Philly with the fruits of The Process.

"We changed game by refusing to sit on the sidelines. We rode the highs and the lows. We did all this together."

Brown builds momentum by reminding us of the trials and tribulations that have gotten the team to this point. Whether or not they can live up to this season's sky high expectations is anyone's guess, but until then may we forever live in the glorious hope this video brings. "All of this matters — every last detail matters — because it's these moments that shape us. It's these moments that we own, so we can come back stronger."

Sixers' opening matchup against Celtics airs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.



