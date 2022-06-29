Here are the road closures and bus detours in Philadelphia for Fourth of July weekend

June 29, 2022
Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's annual Fourth of July festival, is nearly over after a two-week run. As organizers prepare for a busy holiday weekend filled with concert performances and fireworks displays, the city is expecting an influx of people looking to celebrate Independence Day.
There will be several big events over the weekend, from POPS on Independence on Sunday, July 3 to the Salute to America Independence Day Parade along Market Street on Monday morning.
While the city put out an advisory for road closures earlier in June, those who are looking to spend some time in the city over the long holiday weekend should be aware of some major road blocks.
Closures for the Fourth of July concert begin on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m., with other closures throughout Center City to follow.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not be enforcing meters, kiosks, or parking time limits on Monday or Tuesday. All enforcement will resume on Wednesday, July 6.
Here is the full list of road closures, bus detours, and restrictions Philadelphia residents and holiday tourists can expect during Fourth of July weekend.
• 7 p.m. on June 30 through 10 p.m. on July 5: inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Logan Circle to Eakins Oval
• 10 a.m. until midnight: east and west parking lanes of Columbus Boulevard between Race and Arch streets
• 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.: North of Market Street between 5th and 6th streets
• 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.: 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets
• 3 p.m. until 4 a.m. on July 5: Logan Circle, Winter Street between 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
• 4 to 10 p.m.: 5th Street between Chestnut and Market streets
• From 6 a.m.: 2nd Street between Race and Chestnut streetsBus routes 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 42, 23, 45, 27, 31, 32, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, and 124 will be detoured from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
• From 6 a.m.: Chestnut/Market viaduct between Chestnut and Front streets to 2nd and Market streets
• From 6 a.m.: Market Street between 3rd and Front streets
• 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Front Street between Dock and Market streets
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Chestnut Street between 2nd and Front streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 3rd Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 4th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 5th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 6th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 7th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 8th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 9th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 10th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 11th Street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 12th street between Race and Chestnut streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: JFK Boulevard between Market and 15th streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: N. Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine Street
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: S. Penn Square between S. Broad and E. Market streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: E. Market Street from Front Street to City Hall
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 12th Street between Vine and Market streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: 13th Street between Vine and Market streets
• 10 a.m. until end of parade: Arch Street between 12th and Broad streets
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins OvalThose spending Independence Day down the shore can check out a guide to all of New Jersey's fireworks displays.
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: Eakins Oval (all lanes)
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: Rear of Art Museum
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: 2000-2100 Winter St.
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street
• 5 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday: 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 1900 Race St.
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 1800-1900 Vine St.
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: I-676 Off-ramp at 22nd Street
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: I-676 On-ramp at 22nd Street
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: I-76 eastbound Off-ramp at Spring Garden Street
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: Spring Garden Tunnel
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
• 5 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday: 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry streets
• 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday: All roads from Arch to Spring Garden streets, 18th to 22nd streets
• 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday: All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd to Corinthian streets
• 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday: 16th and 17th streets between Arch and Spring Garden streets only if public safety conditions warrant closure
• 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday: 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway only if public safety conditions warrant closure
• 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday: Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive
• 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday: Lemon Hill Drive
• 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday: Sedgley Drive
• 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday: Waterworks Drive
• 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday: Poplar Drive