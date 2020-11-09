Week 10 NFL betting lines: Point spreads for every game, including Eagles vs. Giants

There were some great games in Week 9, and the power structure in the league is really taking shape as the Steelers break away from the pack and the Buccaneers fall back into it. The slate of games continues into Week 10, with a slew of great intra-divisional battles.

Four teams will be idle in Week 10, the Falcons, Cowboys, Jets and Chiefs. For the rest of the teams, as we always do, we'll give you the odds for the games on the upcoming schedule. All of the spreads you'll see below come from TheLines.com's consensus odds, and you can click over to see how they differ slightly at three different PA sports books — FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet Rivers — to decide where the best value is in Week 10.

Without wasting any more time, let's get right into it...

THURSDAY NIGHT

Colts at Titans (1)

This is a clash to two defenses that have kept their teams alive in the race for the AFC South this season. A win here means an aside track at that title. After last week's slop-fest from the 49ers in prime time, we finally get a watchable TNF match up.

SUNDAY EARLY

Washington at Lions (-4)

Alex Smith will continue his role as the starter in Washington after Kyle Allen got hurt in Week 9. The Lions have shown some flashes, and will need to continue to do so to have any chance at a Wild Card spot in an expanded playoff field.

Jaguars at Packers (-14)

The Packers really should breeze to victory here, the only question is by how much?

Eagles (-3.5) at Giants



The Eagles, fresh off a bye, could return two or three more starters on offense as they look to expand their current 1.5 game lead in the NFC Least.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers



The Panthers have been in nearly every game they've played this season, with a relatively narrow -16 point differential despite a 3-6 record. Can they keep it close to cover the spread against a Bucs team licking its wounds from an embarrassing loss in Week 9?

Texans at Browns (-3)



Speaking of point differential, Cleveland is -31, but boasts a 5-3 record. They are slim favorites against Houston, but that could change if Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield are able to play.

SUNDAY LATE

Broncos at Raiders (-4.5)

The Raiders are another one of those teams that have allowed more points than they've scored, but still hold a winning record. They'll need to take advantage of a favorable match up here before the schedule takes a turn for the difficult.

Chargers at Dolphins (-2.5)



Seemingly out of nowhere, the Fins are 5-3 and have a dynamic offense led by an up-and-coming rookie quarterback. Seven of L.A.'s eight games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Bills at Cardinals (-1.5)

The inconsistent Bills might actually be for real, coming off their most impressive win of the season over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Cardinals are a sleeper pick to make the Super Bowl out of the NFC themselves, though they too are inconsistent (when Kyler Murray isn't carrying them). This could be a great game.

Bengals at Steelers (-8.5)

The Steelers shouldn't have too much trouble getting to 9-0 in Week 10.

Seahawks at Rams (-1)

The Rams have a brutal schedule and will need to find wins somewhere if they want to make the postseason. Seattle will certainly have plenty to play for, looking to bounce back from an unexpected loss to Buffalo last week.

49ers at Saints (-9)

This line could move quite a bit, based on the availability of several 49ers players either injured or on the COVID-19 list. Either way, though, they'll be big underdogs against the red hot Saints.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Ravens (-7) at Patriots

The Patriots are a below average football team now, and the Ravens shouldn't have much trouble scoring points on them to keep pace in the AFC North.

MONDAY NIGHT

Vikings (-2.5) at Bears

The 5-4 Bears are underdogs, at home, against the 3-6 Vikings. Perhaps that's because the Bears have looked terrible in recent weeks and are not fooling anyone as a contender. Or maybe it's because Dalvin Cook is making a legitimate argument for NFL MVP — with the seventh best odds and best of any non QB according to TheLines.com.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



