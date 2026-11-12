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November 12, 2026

Week 10 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

The Eagles can't lose this weekend. 🙌

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111226JaydenDaniels Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are better than the Giants.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 10 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

031222CommandersLogo2022

Commanders at Giants (-2.5): If the Giants are able to beat the Commanders they'll be 6-2-1 with a 3-0-1 record in the NFC East. They will have a commanding lead in the division.

Still, they are not a good team. And yet, per Jordan Raanan, they reportedly tried to go big at the trade deadline, even inquiring about Falcons star RB Bijan Robinson. 

Ultimately, they failed to close any notable deals. Personally, I think the Commanders are better, and this feels like a matchup where the Giants blow a big opportunity.

051020LionsLogo2020

Patriots at Lions (-2.5), in Munich: The Lions' offense has cooled off a bit of late, but their defense has played a lot better after a shaky start. Meanwhile, the Patriots have been inconsistent, and they have played poorly against the good teams on their schedule.

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-7.5) at Jets: The Bills have probably been the best team in the NFL through the first half of the season, while the Jets are, you know, the Jets.

The Bills swept the Jets in 2024 and 2025 by a combined score of 128-52.

092420Jaguarslogo2020

Jaguars (-10.5) at Titans: The Jaguars made some insanely stupid trades at the deadline, but in the short term they became a better team. To some degree I do respect that they're going for it, even if they've screwed up their future.

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Dolphins at Colts (-3.5): This is a huge game for the Eagles and their positioning in the 2027 draft.

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Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons: The Chiefs got right against the Jets after a pair of road losses to the Seahawks and Broncos. They can handle bad teams like the Falcons.

092420Texanslogo2020

Texans (-4.5) at Browns: After an 0-4 start that Texans have won three of four and have a chance to contend for a wildcard. I like their defense's chances against Deshaun Watson.

051020SaintsLogo2020

Panthers at Saints (-2): After their win over the Eagles almost a month ago, the Panthers have lost three straight and their defense has looked awful. The Saints can at least score on this team.

051020PackersLogo2020

Vikings at Packers (-3): The Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins at the deadline, and he will step right into the starting lineup. He'll be better than Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray, but, I mean, he's still not good enough to make this team legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

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Seahawks (-6.5) at Raiders: Fernando Mendoza will get his first NFL start on Sunday. Having that come against this Seahawks defense is kinda brutal.

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Rams (-9.5) at Cardinals: The Cardinals already beat the Rams this season, so I wouldn't consider this a gimme. But certainly the Rams are the easy pick here.

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49ers (-3.5) at Cowboys: The 49ers have been a nemesis for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have lost four straight in this rivalry, including two playoff losses during which the Niners were able to frustrate Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. During that four-game losing streak the Cowboys have scored just 15.8 points per game against the Niners.

Bengalslogo2020

Steelers at Bengals (-3.5): The Bengals are a poverty franchise that doesn't know how compensatory picks work. But, they do have Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, and that's enough to beat the Steelers.

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Chargers at Ravens (-4.5): Jacoby Brissett will start for the Ravens after they traded for him at the deadline. I think this is a spot where the Chargers can get their first win, with no confidence whatsoever.

BYE: Eagles, Buccaneers, Bears, Broncos

2633 🎉🍾

• Picks against the spread: Commanders (+2.5). (I have a busy Thursday personally, but may make more picks against the spread leading up to Sunday's slate of games.)

• 2026 season, straight up: 84-52-1 (0.617)
• 2026 season, ATS: 24-25-2 (0.480) 
• 2025 season, straight up: 184-98-1 (0.652)
• 2025 season, ATS: 54-62-2 (0.466) 
• 2024 season, straight up: 205-80 (0.719)
• 2024 season, ATS: 62-44-3 (0.583)
• 2023 season, straight up: 178-109 (0.620)
• 2023 season, ATS: 50-48-6 (0.510) 
• 2022 season, straight up: 176-107-2 (0.621)
• 2022 season, ATS: 50-50 (0.500) 
• 2021 season, straight up: 179-105-1 (0.630)
• 2021 season, ATS: 46-40-1 (0.534)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 11 seasons, ATS: 474-395-23 (0.544)

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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