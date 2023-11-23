More Sports:

November 23, 2023

Week 12 non-Eagles rooting guide

Who should Eagles fans root for in Week 12?

By Jimmy Kempski
Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy embrace, both wondering how the other hasn't been fired yet.

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Eagles 9-1 3-0 
Cowboys 7-3 2-1 
Commanders 4-7 0-4 5.5 
Giants 3-8 2-2 6.5 


The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:

  1. Head-to-head games
  2. Division record
  3. Record against common opponents

The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far: 

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 
49ers  Loss  Loss 
Cardinals  Loss Win Win 
 RamsWin Win   
 Seahawks  Loss Loss 
 Bills  Loss Loss 
 DolphinsWin   Loss 
 JetsLoss Win  Loss 
 PatriotsWin Win Win  

The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record, which means that the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals could end up being a killer. Onto the games this week:

Commanders at Cowboys: This is the final game of the super easy part of the Cowboys' schedule, as they played the 3-8 Giants Week 10 and 1-9 Panthers Week 11. Their schedule gets a lot harder beginning Week 13:

Week 13: Seahawks (6-4)
Week 14: Eagles (9-1)
Week 15: At Bills (6-5)
Week 16: At Dolphins (7-3)
Week 17: Lions (8-2)

This is a must win game for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving if they want to keep any hope of winning the NFC East alive.

• Patriots at Giants: The Giants are done, obviously, and have been for a while. This time last week they were in line for the No. 2 overall pick in 2024, but after beating the Commanders Week 11 they're down to No. 5 in the order. If they beat the Patriots they'll fall even further. The later they pick, the more likely it is that they run it back with Daniel Jones again. 😂

Threats for the 1 seed

The NFC standings:

Seed NFC standings Record Conf record 
Eagles 9-1 6-0 
Lions 8-2 5-1 
49ers 7-3 5-1 
Saints 5-5 2-3 
Cowboys 7-3 4-3 
Seahawks 6-4 5-2 
Vikings 6-5 6-2 
Packers 4-6 3-3 
Rams 4-6 3-4 
10 Falcons 4-6 3-4 
11 Buccaneers 4-6 3-4 
12 Commanders 4-7 2-4 
13 Giants3-8 3-4 
14 Bears3-8 2-5 
15 Cardinals2-9 2-5 
16 Panthers1-9 0-7 


As you can see, the Lions and 49ers are the Eagles' biggest threats for the 1 seed in the NFC.

Packers at Lions: The Lions nearly lost to a very bad Bears team Week 11, but escaped with a win, staying just one game behind the Eagles in the chase for the 1 seed. Obviously, a Packers win on Thanksgiving would give the Eagles a little extra room for error.

The first three tiebreakers for the 1 seed would go as follows: 

  1. Head-to-head ❌
  2. Conference record: Eagles currently hold the advantage 6-0 to 5-1 over both the Lions and the 49ers.
  3. Record against common opponents, minimum of four.

The Eagles' and Lions' common opponents:

Common opponent PHI DET 
Chiefs Win Win 
Seahawks  Loss 
Buccaneers Win Win 
Vikings Win  
Cowboys Win  
Vikings N/A  
Cowboys  N/A 


So, again, the Eagles are in good position on the tiebreaker front.

• 49ers at Seahawks: The 49ers took care of business Week 11 against the Buccaneers and remain 2 games behind the Eagles. There's no need to show the Eagles' and 49ers' common opponents since they play each other this season. We'll only need to think about common opponents if they tie.

• Bears at Vikings: The better the teams that fill up the the wildcard spots, the better chance they have of knocking off one of the top tier teams (the 49ers, for example) in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Vikings would be the 7 seed if the season ended today, and I believe that they are better than all the teams behind them.

Draft pick watch

• Saints at Falcons:  The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. If the Falcons win this game, they'll bump the Saints out of first place in the NFC South. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator

• Round 1: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
• Round 2 (from Saints): Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
• Round 2: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
• Round 3: Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
• Round 4: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
• Round 5: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
• Round 5: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
• Round 5: Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi

Buccaneers at Colts: The Bucs would also be a more acceptable NFC South champ than the Saints.

For future reference

It doesn't really matter who wins these games, but we'll bold the Eagles' future opponents:

  1. Rams at Cardinals

The Eagles play the Cardinals Week 17.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Dolphins at Jets
  2. Steelers at Bengals
  3. Panthers at Titans
  4. Jaguars at Texans
  5. Browns at Broncos
  6. Chiefs at Raiders
  7. Ravens at Chargers



Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

