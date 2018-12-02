Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 13

After 12 weeks (and change) of the NFL regular season, the disappointing Philadelphia Eagles sit in third place in the NFC East standings, 1.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the a great team in the New Orleans Saints Thursday night.

Team W L Div GB Cowboys 7 5 3-1 - WASTEAM 6 5 2-1 0.5 Eagles 5 6 2-1 1.5 Giants 3 8 0-4 3.5



Early games

Ravens at Falcons Broncos at Bengals Rams at Lions Cardinals at Packers Bills at Dolphins Bears at Giants Panthers at Buccaneers Colts at Jaguars Browns at Texans

Later games

Jets at Titans

Chiefs at Raiders

Vikings at Patriots

49ers at Seahawks



Sunday Night Football

Chargers at Steelers



Monday Night Football

Redskins at Eagles



