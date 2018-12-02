More Sports:

December 02, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 13

By Jimmy Kempski
Soak up all the Eli faces you can, while you still can.

After 12 weeks (and change) of the NFL regular season, the disappointing Philadelphia Eagles sit in third place in the NFC East standings, 1.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the a great team in the New Orleans Saints Thursday night.

Team Div GB 
 Cowboys3-1 
 WASTEAM2-1 0.5 
 Eagles2-1 1.5 
 Giants0-4 3.5 


In case you missed our Week 13 picks, you can see them here.

Here is today's slate of games, with our handy non-Eagles rooting guide here:

Early games

  1. Ravens at Falcons
  2. Broncos at Bengals
  3. Rams at Lions
  4. Cardinals at Packers
  5. Bills at Dolphins
  6. Bears at Giants
  7. Panthers at Buccaneers
  8. Colts at Jaguars
  9. Browns at Texans

Later games

  1. Jets at Titans
  2. Chiefs at Raiders
  3. Vikings at Patriots
  4. 49ers at Seahawks

Sunday Night Football

  1. Chargers at Steelers

Monday Night Football

  1. Redskins at Eagles

Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.

Jimmy Kempski
