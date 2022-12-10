Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide

NFC seeding

• Vikings at Lions: The soonest the Eagles can clinch the 1 seed without any outside help is if they beat the Giants, Bears, Cowboys, and then the Saints Week 17 at home on New Years Day. If the Vikings lose to the Lions — and they're actually underdogs in this game — the Eagles would only need to win their next three games to clinch the 1 seed.



• Buccaneers at 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will probably keep him out the rest of the season, so it will be interesting to see how they play under rookie Brock Purdy, the literal last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy played well in Garoppolo's absence Week 13 against the Dolphins, but starting (and having someone like Todd Bowles game plan specifically for you) will be another challenge. The Niners were looking like significant threats in the NFC playoffs a week ago. We'll get a better idea on Sunday if they still appear to be a major player in January or not. Ideally, they will look worse, obviously.

Draft positioning

If the season ended right now (it doesn't), the Saints pick would be fifth overall, up from sixth overall a week ago. As always, let's fire up the mock draft simulator each week just for fun:



Pick No. 5: The Colts offered me this trade, and I took it:

Colts get Eagles get No. 5 overall pick No. 9 overall pick No. 40 overall pick 2024 1st round pick 2024 3rd round pick



• Pick No. 9: Brian Bresee, DT, Clemson: Good run stuffer, intriguing pass rusher. The Eagles have to replace some combination of Fletcher Cox, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, and maybe Javon Hargrave.

• Pick No. 31: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State: Explosive pass rusher with 19.5 sacks and 8 FFs the last two seasons (25 games).

• Pick No. 40: JL Skinner, S, Boise State: Huge safety (6'4, 220) who can be an enforcer over the middle, but who also has good range. Can maybe be a S/LB hybrid.

• Pick No. 63: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: RG of the present, RT of the future.

• Pick No. 95: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: Athletic QB with some similar traits as Jalen Hurts.

• Pick No. 196: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue: "Bull in a China shop" TE who catches red zone TDs and blocks his ass off.

• Pick No. 227: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State: 5'6 RB with bigtime college stats and some receiving chops.

By the way, here's my official "mock draft simulator" rankings so far:

ProFootballNetwork: Player rankings seem mostly fine, and other teams make reasonable trade offers. RiseNDraft: The trade offers are ridiculous. Like, some other team will offer you a Day 3 pick and change for the fifth overall pick. PFF: They don't even have the right draft order. They have the Eagles drafting 7th. You have the option to change the draft order if you'd like, but who wants to do that? TheDraftNetwork: I like their user interface the best (or at least I did last year), but it's not yet operational. Potential to jump to No. 1 soon.

Man, I need a life.

Anyway, getting back on topic, prior to the Saints' Week 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, fivethirtyeight.com placed the Saints' chances of making playoffs at eight percent. With a win, those odds would have jumped up to around 24 percent. With a loss, they are now down to less than one percent. The New York Times' playoff probability tracker basically agreed. They too gave the Saints an eight percent chance, which jumped to 20 percent with a win over the Bucs, and less than one percent with a loss.

With the Saints' loss in Tampa, the Eagles have all but cliched at least a top 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick will more likely land in the top 10. If the season ended today, it would be the fifth overall pick. A look at the top 18, via Tankathon:

Texans: 1-10-1 Bears: 3-10 Broncos (owned by the Seahawks): 3-9 Rams (owned by the Lions): 4-9 Saints (owned by the Eagles): 4-9 Panthers: 4-8 Jaguars: 4-8 Cardinals: 4-8 Colts: 4-8-1 Raiders: 5-8 Falcons: 5-8 Packers: 5-8 Browns (owned by the Texans): 5-7 Steelers: 5-7 Lions: 5-7 Chargers: 6-6 Patri*ts: 6-6 Commanders: 7-5-1

The Saints have their bye this week, but both the ceiling and floor of where that pick can ultimately land can improve. Here are the ideal winners around the rest of the league in terms of draft positioning:

Chiefs at Broncos Panthers at Seahawks Jaguars at Titans Patri*ts at Cardinals Browns at Bengals Ravens at Steelers Dolphins at Chargers

The above is also how I view the order of game outcome importance.