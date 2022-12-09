More Sports:

December 09, 2022

Saquon Barkley's status in doubt for Eagles-Giants

Which could mean a much easier day for the Eagles' defense

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon-Barkley-Giants-2022.jpg Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

There's a chance Giants star running back Saquon Barkley might not play against the Eagles.

Saquon Barkley's name showed up on the Giants' injury report and head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that the star running back's status could be in doubt for Sunday's big divisional matchup against the Eagles. 

Barkley is dealing with neck soreness, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, and the injury report showed him as limited in Thursday's practice

Barkley, already with 1,055 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season, is New York's top offensive weapon but has gone through a relative dry spell the past few weeks, much like the Giants as a whole. 

In a stretch that has seen the Giants go 0-2-1 over their last three games, the fifth-year back has put up performances of just 22, 39, and then 63 rushing yards, respectively. 

Still, the thought of going without him for a week, especially with a playoff spot on the line, presents a problem for New York, and possibly a much easier day for an Eagles defense that successfully shut down Derrick Henry and the Titans a week prior

Matt Breida is next up on the depth chart and would likely get the lion share of RB touches if Barkley is forced to sit out.

At an NFL-best 11-1, Sunday's matchup already favored the Eagles against a stumbling and very-banged up Giants squad, and they could stand to gain a further advantage should Barkley sit out and quarterback Daniel Jones is all that's left to really worry about. 

Eagles-Giants Week 14 injury report, with analysis

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sports Injuries New York Giants Brian Daboll Saquon Barkley NFC East

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly's cold-case homicide victim, the 'Boy in the Box,' identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police say
Boy Box Philly Zarelli

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Addiction

With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care
Xylazine Tranq Philadelphia Overdoses

Eagles

NFC East roundup: Eagles and Cowboys are NFC's top-two teams
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Intros-Week-6-NFL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra, Academy of Music donate expansive historical archives to Penn
Philadelphia Orchestra Archives

Concerts

Jill Scott set for return to Philly in 2023 as part of anniversary tour for debut album
Jill Scott Met Performances

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved