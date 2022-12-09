Saquon Barkley's status in doubt for Eagles-Giants

Saquon Barkley's name showed up on the Giants' injury report and head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that the star running back's status could be in doubt for Sunday's big divisional matchup against the Eagles.

Barkley is dealing with neck soreness, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, and the injury report showed him as limited in Thursday's practice.

In a stretch that has seen the Giants go 0-2-1 over their last three games, the fifth-year back has put up performances of just 22, 39, and then 63 rushing yards, respectively.

Still, the thought of going without him for a week, especially with a playoff spot on the line, presents a problem for New York, and possibly a much easier day for an Eagles defense that successfully shut down Derrick Henry and the Titans a week prior.

Matt Breida is next up on the depth chart and would likely get the lion share of RB touches if Barkley is forced to sit out.

At an NFL-best 11-1, Sunday's matchup already favored the Eagles against a stumbling and very-banged up Giants squad, and they could stand to gain a further advantage should Barkley sit out and quarterback Daniel Jones is all that's left to really worry about.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports