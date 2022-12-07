Eagles-Giants Week 14 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles could be getting some reinforcements back this week, as the team activated Avonte Maddox's 21-day window for return from injured reserve. The New York Giants list nine players on their initial injury report (not including players getting a rest day), and they have several key players on injured reserve.



Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status LB Shaun Bradley Hamstring DNP

WR Quez Watkins Shoulder Limited LB Kyzir White Ankle Limited



Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates):

• Watkins suffered an AC joint sprain against the Titans. His limited participation is a good sign for his availability for Sunday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• TE Dallas Goedert (IR - Week 11): Goedert has 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs, and has been one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL the last two seasons, in addition to his above average blocking skills. He is a top five type of tight end with no obvious flaws in his game who rarely comes off the field. The Eagles have missed Goedert in their three games without him, as there has been a pretty obvious dropoff from him to the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson, as expected, though Stoll and Calcaterra contributed to the win over the Titans on Sunday. Goedert is eligible for return next week.



• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He will miss a minimum of three more games (at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys), after missing the Eagles' win over the Titans last Sunday. Last week we spoke with a urologist, who explained the unpredictability in pinning down precise timelines for recovery from kidney injuries. The Eagles evidently felt that Gardner-Johnson would not be healed in time for the team's trip to Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship filled in for Gardner-Johnson against the Packers. He showed some good, and some bad (more good than bad) in that game, in case you missed our breakdown of him last week. He also had a solid game against the Titans.

• CB Avonte Maddox (IR - Week 10): Maddox is the Eagles' starting slot corner. The Eagles activated his 21-day window for return from injured reserve. More on that here.

• DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.



Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status CB Adoree Jackson Knee DNP

DL Leonard Williams Neck DNP OL Josh Ezeudu Neck DNP OL Shane Lemieux Toe DNP WR Richie James Knee Limited DB Darnay Holmes Shoulder Limited DB Nick McCloud Hamstring Limited DL Henry Mondeaux Knee Limited WR Kenny Golladay Illness Full

Wednesday notes: • Jackson is the Giants' best cornerback, and he has missed the Giants' last two games. Starting out with a DNP is a bad sign for the Giants. Add in that Holmes and McCloud are also banged up, and that Week 1 starter Aaron Robinson is on IR, and the Giants could struggle stopping A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. • Williams' neck issue landed him on the injury report a week ago, but he was at least a limited participant every day. His DNP should be concerning. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • WR Sterling Shepard (IR): Shepard was Daniel Jones' top target over the first four games of the season, but he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

• WR Wan'Dale Robinson (IR): Robinson is a rookie who was starting to come alive for the Giants when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a game against the Lions in which he had 9 catches for 100 yards. • WR Collin Johnson (IR): Johnson was getting first-team reps with the Giants during training camp and some were projecting a breakout season for him, but he was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

• OG Ben Bredeson (IR - DFR): Bredeson started the first seven games for the Giants at LG. The Giants activated his 21-day window for return last week, but he has not yet been elevated from IR.

• DT Nick Williams (IR): Williams started the first seven games for the Giants at DT, but had meager stats (15 tackles, 0 sacks). He landed on IR with a biceps injury.

• DT D.J. Davidson (IR): Rotational DT. Only noteworthy because of the other Giants defensive line injuries.

• CB Aaron Robinson (IR): Robinson was a Week 1 starter, but an appendectomy caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3. In Week 4, he injured his knee, and is likely done for the season.

• S Xavier McKinney (NFI): McKinney is one of the Giants' starting safeties. He injured his hand in Cabo during the Giants' bye week, and has missed the last four games. He is currently on the non-football injury list.

