December 05, 2022

Report: Eagles WR Quez Watkins suffered an AC joint sprain vs. Titans

By Jimmy Kempski
Quez_Watkins_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese180.jpg

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, wide receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder in the third quarter. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Watkins suffered an AC joint sprain.

What is an AC joint? From some doctor's website

The AC joint is the small joint on the top of the shoulder between the end of the clavicle (collarbone) and the acromion (tip of the shoulder blade). An AC injury usually results from an athlete landing directly on the shoulder or being hit directly on the shoulder.

Here's the play Watkins got injured on: 

120522QuezShoulder

So that checks out.

One recent example of an AC joint sprain was Odell Beckham, who suffered a "Grade 3" (serious) version of the injury in 2021 against the Cardinals.

Beckham played the following week.

Watkins has had an elevated role as the third option in the Eagles' passing game the last few weeks with TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve. He has 14 receptions on 17 targets for 183 yards and 2 TDs over the last four games. We'll update as more information is revealed.

