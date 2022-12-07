Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have activated the 21-day practice window for Avonte Maddox to return from injured reserve. Maddox has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. The Eagles will have to decide by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. whether or not Maddox will be elevated from injured reserve, and thus eligible to play this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Josiah Scott filled in as the starting slot corner in Maddox's absence. While Scott was not a disastrous liability, the Commanders, Colts, Packers, and Titans did successfully attack him with their best receivers.

Maddox's return will bring some added stability to an Eagles secondary that has since lost Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to a lacerated kidney. Still, even if Maddox returns to the active roster, the Eagles would be wise to not put him back out on the field prematurely. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Giants are the fifth-most run-heavy team in the NFL, and they have an extremely depleted wide receiving corps.

A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve who are eligible (and able) to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 14 Giants game: TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader