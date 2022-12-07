National reporter on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Watch the Eagles'

Over the last month or two, national reporter types have breathlessly speculated where wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might sign as a free agent. The most commonly noted landing spots have been the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Buffalo Bills. Add the Philadelphia Eagles to fray, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk:

Beckham had a very good postseason with the Rams last year on their way to a Super Bowl, however, the hype surrounding him has been a little bit out of control. Beckham played in 14 regular season games last season, and had 44 catches on 82 targets for 537 yards and 5 TDs. He is also still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones recently expressed concerns that Beckham may not be able to help much in 2022, though that could also be a weak ploy to scare other teams away.

The Eagles have a very good quartet of receivers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal. Adding Beckham would merely be a luxury, but certainly Howie Roseman is always willing to strike if there's an available player who can help, as long as his price tag isn't too steep.

It's maybe also worth noting that Roseman added a bunch of players down the stretch of the 2017 season who had previously won Super Bowls. In 2022, he has already added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, who both have rings.

