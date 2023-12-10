Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 10-2 3-0 - Cowboys 9-3 2-1 1 Giants 4-8 2-2 6 Commanders 4-9 0-5 6.5



The NFC East is a two-team race between the Eagles and Cowboys, as usual. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:



Head-to-head games Division record Record against common opponents

The Eagles now only have a 1-game lead in the NFC East after their loss to the 49ers Week 13. They do still have a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt, as well as a 3-0 record in the division.

A look at their common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Win Seahawks Win Loss Loss Bills Win Loss Loss Dolphins Win Loss Loss Jets Loss Win Loss Patriots Win Win Win Win



The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record. The Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals (an NFC team) is worse than the Eagles' loss to the Jets (an AFC team).

Obviously the Eagles have a regular season game of extreme importance against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. If they win, they'll all but wrap up the NFC East. If they lose, they would still win the division if they ran the table the rest of the way, but they would have zero margin for error if Dallas keeps winning as well.

There's only one other NFC East game this week, the Packers at Giants, but I think the Packers are the more relevant team to keep an eye on, so we'll get to that game in a different section momentarily.