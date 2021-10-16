More Sports:

October 16, 2021

Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101421TuaTagovailoa Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa is back for the Dolphins.

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021 (I guess), but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. You can also check out the latest Week 6 odds and read all my picks, here. Ideal winners bolded.

Before we get started, let's take our weekly look at Tankathon.com.

101621TankathonTop8

Three top-8 picks!

Early Sunday games

• Dolphins at Jaguars: This is a HUGE game for draft order implications. If the Dolphins lose this game, it will be reasonable to start projecting the Dolphins' pick — owned by the Eagles, of course — to land in the top 5. It should be noted that Tua Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve and should be good to go again as Miami's starter. This game will be televised at 9:30 a.m. EST, because it's being played in London.

• Rams at Giants: The Giants are pretty much dead and buried already, so it wouldn't be the worst thing if they won some games to (a) prevent a super high pick that a qualified new general manager might actually make good use of, and (b) preserve any hope of Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman sticking around for another year.

Chiefs at Football Team: Washington has been awful this season, but for now they still have a better record than the Eagles.

• Texans at Colts: The 1-4 Colts have to pick up a few wins just to remain competitive in the AFC South so that they don't bench Carson Wentz to prevent him from hitting playing time benchmarks that would allow them to keep their 2022 first-round pick. It's best if they can take care of business against the awful Texans.

• Bengals at Lions: The Lions are in contention for a very high pick, and they need a quarterback.

• Packers at Bears: The Giants own the Bears' 2022 first-round pick.

• Vikings at Panthers: At least one of these two teams — maybe both — could be in "competition" for draft positioning against one of the Eagles' first-round picks. The Vikings are 2-3, but they're probably a little better than the Panthers. I think a Panthers win is probably more ideal, because the Vikings could still be an 8-9 kind of team even if they fall to 2-4.

Later Sunday games

• Cowboys at Patri*ts: If the Eagles are to have any hope (delusional or not) of an NFC East title, they need the Cowboys to start losing some games.

• Raiders at Broncos: It will be interesting to see how the Raiders play this weekend after Jon Gruden resigned in disgrace earlier this week. Will they rise up, or fall apart? It would ideal for the Eagles if it's the latter, since they play in Las Vegas next Sunday.

Sunday Night Football

• Seahawks at Steelers: Like with the Vikings-Panthers game above, these two teams could both be in "competition" for draft positioning. For now, just root for the AFC team, in case the Eagles somehow find themselves in an unlikely position for a wildcard.

Monday Night Football

Bills at Titans: If the Colts win and the Titans lose, it would narrow the Titans' AFC South lead to a game (plus a head-to-head win) over the Colts. That's probably the best outcome to keep the Colts interested.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

  1. Chargers at Ravens
  2. Cardinals at Browns

Byes: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Non-Eagles rooting guide

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals
120119ZachErtz

Sponsored

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Social Justice

Philly police soon will no longer pull drivers over for minor infractions
Philadelphia traffic stops

Celebrities

Police spot 'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo at Wawa in New Jersey
Gaten Matarazzo Wawa

Healthy Eating

Many foods are loaded with salt – here's how to reduce it from your diet
Daily salt intake

Entertainment

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Aunt Mary Pat Holiday Show

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved