Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

The standings:

NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 6-1 1-0 - Cowboys 4-2 1-0 1.5 Commanders 3-4 0-2 3 Giants 2-5 1-1 4



And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 49ers Loss Loss Cardinals Loss Win Win Rams Win Seahawks Loss Bills Loss Loss Dolphins Win Loss Jets Loss Win Patriots Win Win





On Sunday, the Eagles play the Commanders, who will reportedly be sellers at the trade deadline if they lose. If the Eagles (a) beat the Commanders and (b) also get them to trade away good players like Chase Young and/or Montez Sweat as a result, that feels like a double whammy win.

• Rams at Cowboys: Duh. The Eagles have a little 1.5-game cushion on the Cowboys, but a 2.5-game cushion would be better. #Analysis.

• Jets at Giants: Even if the Giants just handed a $160 million contract to Daniel Jones, it's pretty clear that if they should find themselves in a position to draft a blue chip quarterback prospect they should absolutely do that. If you're an Eagles fan, you should want them to roll with Jones for as long as possible. And so, it's best if the Giants win some games this season so they're not in a position to draft a good quarterback. Also, it would be funny if journeyman Tyrod Taylor looks like a better quarterback than Jones.