Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide

October 29, 2023
Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.
The standings:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division
|GB
|Eagles
|6-1
|1-0
|-
|Cowboys
|4-2
|1-0
|1.5
|Commanders
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|Giants
|2-5
|1-1
|4
And here are the NFC East's common opponents outside of the division, and results so far:
|Common Opponent
|PHI
|DAL
|WAS
|NYG
|49ers
|Loss
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Win
|Win
|Rams
|Win
|Seahawks
|Loss
|Bills
|Loss
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Win
|Loss
|Jets
|Loss
|Win
|Patriots
|Win
|Win
|
On Sunday, the Eagles play the Commanders, who will reportedly be sellers at the trade deadline if they lose. If the Eagles (a) beat the Commanders and (b) also get them to trade away good players like Chase Young and/or Montez Sweat as a result, that feels like a double whammy win.
• Rams at Cowboys: Duh. The Eagles have a little 1.5-game cushion on the Cowboys, but a 2.5-game cushion would be better. #Analysis.
• Jets at Giants: Even if the Giants just handed a $160 million contract to Daniel Jones, it's pretty clear that if they should find themselves in a position to draft a blue chip quarterback prospect they should absolutely do that. If you're an Eagles fan, you should want them to roll with Jones for as long as possible. And so, it's best if the Giants win some games this season so they're not in a position to draft a good quarterback. Also, it would be funny if journeyman Tyrod Taylor looks like a better quarterback than Jones.
• Saints at Colts: The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll go five rounds.
• Round 1: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
• Round 2 (from Saints): Josh Newton, CB, Kansas State
• Round 2: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
• Round 3: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
• Round 4: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
• Round 5: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
• Round 5: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
• Round 5: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
• Bengals at 49ers: After annihilating the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Niners have dropped a pair of games to P.J. Walker and "primetime Kirk Cousins." In each of those games, Brock Purdy has not looked very good. Purdy was concussed last Monday night against the Vikings, but he is cleared to play in this game. A third consecutive bad outing would likely have a lot of folks questioning whether Purdy is turning into a pumpkin.
• Browns at Seahawks: Even with the Niners' recent struggles, they are still the Eagles' biggest threat in the NFC. If the Seahawks can steal the NFC West, thus giving the Niners a difficult road through the playoffs as a wildcard team that would have to win a bunch of road games, that is an ideal scenario for the Eagles.
• Falcons at Titans: Ideally someone other than the Saints will win the awful NFC South.
• Raiders at Lions: The Lions probably aren't yet on the level of teams like the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys, but the teams left on their schedule have a combined winning percentage of 0.388, which makes them sneaky contenders to earn the 1 seed in the NFC.
• Vikings at Packers: I actually think that the Vikings have some potential to upset certain teams in the playoffs. I also think the Eagles match up really well against them, which makes them an ideal team to make the playoffs in the NFC, as in, they are capable of knocking off one of the big boys, but probably not the Eagles. Does that make sense? Yes? No? Well, whatever.
It doesn't really matter who wins these games, but we'll bold the Eagles' future opponents:
