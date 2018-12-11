More News:

December 11, 2018

West Chester professor, missing since Thanksgiving, found dead in Ohio

Thomas Short Jr. went missing while visiting family just outside Cleveland

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing People
Dr. Thomas Short Jr. Source/West Chester University

Dr. Thomas Short Jr. was an associate professor of mathematics at West Chester University.

Thomas Short Jr., the West Chester University professor who was missing for more than two weeks after never showing up for Thanksgiving dinner, has been found dead in Ohio.

Short was visiting family for the holidays in Orange, Ohio, about 20 miles east of Cleveland when he went missing. His sister wrote on Facebook that Short never had picked up a key to his hotel room, and his phone and car were both still at the hotel.

His body was found by Cleveland Metropark rangers last week at the Acacia Reservation, a 155-acre park just north of Orange, according to Fox8 Cleveland. A cause of death has not been determined, according to the rangers.

Family members had started a GoFundMe last week, hoping to hire a private investigator to track Short’s whereabouts and find answers. The family had raised $24,000.

R. Lorraine Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost at West Chester, email a statement Tuesday afternoon about Short's death, via Patch:

“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic news of the death of Dr. Tom Short, associate professor of mathematics. Dr. Short's untimely passing is a great loss for our community. We extend condolences and support to his family, friends, colleagues, and many students during this very difficult time.”

Police in Orange are still investigating.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

