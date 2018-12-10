More News:

December 10, 2018

Pennsylvania is one of the most expensive states to buy a Christmas tree

Even though the Commonwealth is one of the biggest producers

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Christmas Trees
Stock_Carroll - Holiday Decorations, Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Christmas tree at Rittenhouse Square.

The average cost for a live, 6-foot evergreen Christmas tree in the U.S. is $59, but according to a recent study on tree sales, Pennsylvanians are paying quite a bit more. 

According to a study done by ChamberofCommerce.org, the Commonwealth is the fourth most expensive place to buy a Christmas tree, at an average cost of $73. The three states with higher prices are New York ($90), California ($82) and Colorado ($79).

Apparently, Pennsylvanians are paying 23 percent more for their trees than the national average.

Ironically, Pennsylvania is one of the top-tree producing states in the country — along with New York, Oregon, Virginia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan. 

So, why such high prices, even in states where we're growing the most?

Some cite other states' losing steam on their own production because of the weather, not enough employees at farms, millennials (eyeroll), or those wildfires that wreaked havoc on California. So, states that are over-producing are forced to raise shipping costs and send them elsewhere.

But media outlets across Pennsylvania are reporting fair sales this season. More than 1,400 Christmas tree growers are based here.

Earlier this season, arborists worried the spotted lanternfly would be a problem for growers, but it has proven to be a non-issue, according to the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association. 

Unlike 2017, there doesn't appear to be a Christmas tree shortage, but there may be less selection. The National Christmas Tree Association told the Patriot Ledger that – for the first time in years – there is a "tight market," so while it's easy to blame a shortage, it's really just the absence of a surplus.

If you still haven't gotten your tree yet, you might consider a cheaper option with a roadtrip to New Jersey ($62) or to Maryland ($65).

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Christmas Trees Pennsylvania Business Philadelphia Farmers New Jersey New York Prices Christmas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
120918JasonPeters

Alternative Medicine

We tried it: Summit Acupuncture in Old City
Carroll - We Tried It - Summit Acupuncture

Food & Drink

First Center City District Restaurant Week of 2019 to last 13 days
Carroll - Coeur Dinner

Eagles

Can the Eagles still make the playoffs?
1209_Eagles_Cowboys_USAT

Odd News

Kennett Square woman’s peacock's poop leads to disorderly conduct battle
Peacock

Television

'SNL' pokes fun at Kevin Hart Twitter apology on 'Weekend Update'
Kevin Hart

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved