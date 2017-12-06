More News:

December 06, 2017

Are you breaking Philly law with your Christmas tree?

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Laws
Close up of Christmas tree Photo by freestocks.org/ from Pexels

Close up of a Christmas tree.

In homes celebrating Christmas this season, you’ll likely find one of two kinds of Christmas trees.

The first option is noble and naturally green; it’s been carried or driven across city blocks and into the home, positioned carefully – though maybe a little crookedly – in its stand. Grown and nurtured for years at some distant tree farm, it’s been hand selected among dozens and dozens of other trees by its new owners, who've shelled out a pretty penny in the name of Christmas cheer.

The other kind is made of polyvinyl chloride and folds up into a box that sits in some dark, dejected part of the apartment for 11 months out of the year. It smells like … not pine.

Based on those two completely unbiased descriptions, who can really say which is better?

Well, regardless of your opinion, if you live in a Philadelphia apartment building, the decision probably has already been made for you.

The official fire code of Philadelphia, in the section under the heading “Decorative Vegetation in New and Existing Buildings,” states that “natural cut trees,” are prohibited in high-rise and multi-unit Philadelphia buildings. One or two-family houses, however, have the go ahead for the “decorative vegetation” of their choice.

Though the law is in place to help avoid fires that could arise from overly dry Christmas trees, Philadelphia’s policy actually is pretty strict compared to a lot of other cities. Pretty ironic in a state where setting your own house on fire won't necessarily get you charged with arson.

Even in New York, cut Christmas trees are legal in apartment buildings and single-family homes alike. Most other big U.S. cities have a similar tree protocol.

Luckily if you choose the renegade life and get a real tree anyway, you shouldn't worry about facing eviction or anything. You will, however, be subject to a $300 ticket if you get caught, according to Curbed

Now, if you neglect to water said tree and indeed start a fire, well, your eviction doesn't seem outside the realm of possibilities – or worse. Don't say we didn't warn you.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Laws Philadelphia Policy Christmas Trees City Hall Christmas Fire

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles playoff scenarios: How can they win the NFC East? Earn Wild Card berth?
1203_Carson_Wentz_USAT

Holiday

ITV transforms into Christmas bar with festive cocktails
Merry Christmas sign

Health Stories

Telemedicine offers new health care possibilities – but payment challenges abound
Carroll - Telemedicine in schools

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Airports

Philadelphia native allegedly detained by ICE for seven months suing Florida authorities
10292018_jail_cell_prison_bars_Flickr.

Food & Drink

New Rittenhouse restaurant Talk closes after just five months
talk rittenhouse closing

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved