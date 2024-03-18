Child's remains found in duffel bag behind West Philly property, police say

March 18, 2024
The remains of a child were found inside a duffel bag in Mantua on Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.
The remains were discovered by a man who had been doing work in the rear of a home on the 600 block of North 38th Street, investigators said. The man showed police the duffel bag, which contained severely decomposed remains of a child, when they responded to the property.
The gender and age of the child could not immediately be determined, police said.
An investigation is underway and police said they will provide updates when more information is available.