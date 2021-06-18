Dirt bike rider fatally shot man in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a dirt bike rider who fatally shot a man in West Philadelphia on Thursday night.

A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest while he was in a parked car at 52nd Street and Girard Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police said. The victim was waiting for his friend, who had entered a store, when the dirt bike rider pulled up beside the car and opened fire.



The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead after being transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The suspect, who remains at large, left the scene on his dirt bike, police said. No weapons were recovered.

Investigators said the incident may have been a road rage shooting. An investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting came during another violent night in the city that left three people dead and six others injured.