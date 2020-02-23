More News:

February 23, 2020

West Philly fire leaves several homes damaged, more than 20 residents displaced

The fire broke out around noon on Saturday afternoon

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Fire Rowhomes
West Philadelphia Screenshot/YouTube

A fire that broke out in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon left as many as nine two-story rowhomes damaged and more than 20 residents of the neighborhood displaced.

A fire that broke out in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon left as many as nine two-story rowhomes damaged and more than 20 residents of the neighborhood displaced.

The fire started around noon on the 6100 block of Walnut Street near 61st Street, firefighters said. It took first responders about a half hour to control the fire.

MORE NEWS: Body found in 'unusual' position as firefighters extinguish burning car in North Philly 

The Red Cross was called in to assist and help displaced residents, and the Red Paw Relief Team said that eight pets—including six cats and two dogs—were impacted by the fire and safely recovered.




"I opened my door and smelled smoke, and looked down and saw the house engulfed in flames," resident Cleo Taylor said to KYW Newsradio. "I just started screaming, 'Get out the house! Get out the house!'"

"It was so fast,” Taylor continued. “I've never seen anything like it before."

“When I opened the door, I could see smoke and fire just coming down,” resident Nafiese Salaam said to CBS3

“All I know is me and my cousin were in the house,” resident Rashon Mosley said to CBS3. “We were sleeping. I heard a loud noise banging on the door.”

“All I hear is her screaming my name, ‘Rashon, Rashon, Rashon’”, Mosley continued. “I jumped out of bed, rushed downstairs. They pulled me out of the home.”

No one was injured in the fire, which the cause of is still under investigation by city officials. It’s unclear when residents will be able to return and when homes will be restored.

“All these homes, I grew up with all these people,” Mosley said. “They don’t have anywhere to go. They’re homeless. It’s so scary. I feel bad for everybody whose house was affected by this.”


Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fire Rowhomes Philadelphia Walnut Street

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Alshon Jeffery drama continues, ideal free agent fits for Eagles and more
125_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_sad_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah discusses potential Philly wide receivers and corners
022220DanielJeremiah

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved