More News:

February 20, 2020

Body found in 'unusual' position as firefighters extinguish burning car in North Philly

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Body burned Mercedes North Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Firefighters discovered an unidentifiable body after extinguishing a burning car parked in North Philadelphia on Feb. 20, 2020. The body was found resting in an unusual position on the passenger seat, police say.

Firefighters made a startling discovery after extinguishing a car fire in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning. 

A body burned beyond recognition was resting in a strange position on the passenger seat. 

"It's actually laying on its back with its head down by the floor board and its feet facing the rear of the vehicle. So that is unusual," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the Associated Press

The body was so badly burned investigators cannot tell the age of the individual, nor if the person was male or female. 

The Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death, according to KYW. It's unclear whether the victim suffered blunt force trauma prior to the car fire, police said.

Firefighters initially responded to the 5000 block of North Sydenham Street after residents in the Logan neighborhood heard an explosion just before 2 a.m., NBC10 reports. They found a burning Mercedes station wagon parked on West Fishers Lane. They put out the fire within 10 minutes. 

That's when they found the body, authorities said. 

The car was registered to a Philadelphia address, but it wasn't local to the neighborhood, police said. 

Police will obtain footage from surveillance cameras in the area to aid in the investigation, according to a report by 6ABC

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Philadelphia Firefighters North Philadelphia Logan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Patco

PATCO Freedom card shipment derailed by China's coronavirus outbreak
PATCO Freedom card

Addiction

Philly outlines safety plan for Safehouse overdose prevention site
OPS Philly Safehouse

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Restaurants

Stephen Starr opening new Mexican restaurant, LMNO, in Fishtown
Stephen Starr LMNO Restaurant

Food & Drink

Chaddsford Winery pairing pizza and doughnuts with wine for third year
Sugar and Spice event Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved