Phillies' start times for NLDS Games 1 and 2 revealed

While the Phillies don't yet know the team they will be facing in the NLDS, we do now know what time Games 1 and 2 will begin in South Philadelphia this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the Phillies will have a 4:08 PM first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Game 1 will air on FOX with Game 2 airing on FS1.

Saturday features a Division Series quadruple-header with the Guardians hosting their series-opener at 1:08 PM, the Fightins at 4:08 PM, the Yankees hosting their Game 1 at 6:38 PM and then the Dodgers finishing things off with a late-night West Coast start at 8:38 PM (all times Eastern).

Sunday will solely feature the NLDS matchups with the Phils again at 4:08 PM and then the Dodgers at 8:03 PM.

The Phillies will face the winner of the Mets-Brewers NL Wild Card Series. On Tuesday evening, New York had an emphatic 8-4 Game 1 win in Milwaukee. Mets-Brewers Game 2, a potential clincher for New York, will begin Wednesday at 7:30 PM on ESPN.

MORE: Phillies' Wild Card rooting guide

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice