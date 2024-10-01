More Sports:

October 01, 2024

Phillies' start times for NLDS Games 1 and 2 revealed

The Phillies will host a pair of late-afternoon NLDS games this weekend, though it is unknown yet who they will be facing.

Phillies Fans 2024 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Philadelphia is ready for another Red October.

While the Phillies don't yet know the team they will be facing in the NLDS, we do now know what time Games 1 and 2 will begin in South Philadelphia this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the Phillies will have a 4:08 PM first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Game 1 will air on FOX with Game 2 airing on FS1.

Saturday features a Division Series quadruple-header with the Guardians hosting their series-opener at 1:08 PM, the Fightins at 4:08 PM, the Yankees hosting their Game 1 at 6:38 PM and then the Dodgers finishing things off with a late-night West Coast start at 8:38 PM (all times Eastern).

Sunday will solely feature the NLDS matchups with the Phils again at 4:08 PM and then the Dodgers at 8:03 PM.

The Phillies will face the winner of the Mets-Brewers NL Wild Card Series. On Tuesday evening, New York had an emphatic 8-4 Game 1 win in Milwaukee. Mets-Brewers Game 2, a potential clincher for New York, will begin Wednesday at 7:30 PM on ESPN. 

