What traits will the Eagles be looking for in their new scheme along the offensive line and at tight end?

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense will look different in 2026 than it did in 2025. With Sean Mannion replacing Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator and the departure of legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, what traits the Eagles prioritize at certain positions could also change.

Here we'll look at the two spots most likely to see some change — the offensive line, and tight end.

Offensive line

Jeff Stoutland was the Eagles' offensive line coach from 2013 until he left the team a few weeks ago. His ability to identify and develop offensive line talent in the years he was in Philly is legendary.

During Stoutland's tenure, the Eagles won two Super Bowls, built around an offensive line that was often regarded as the best in the league, and Stoutland typically considered the best offensive line coach. Players like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens were either voted into the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro recognition under Stoutland's tutelage.

The Eagles have always prioritized building on the offensive and defensive lines. After Stoutland's departure, I have seen some wonder if that prioritization would change.

"I don't think it's a secret how close I am to Stout," Howie Roseman said, "how much I appreciate our relationship, the process that we go through. You know, I probably could have 50 stories on our draft process and how we went through them. And, you know, I miss him. I care about him. But obviously, there's a change there. I think we looked at offensive line play very similarly, which made the process good. Didn't mean we didn't disagree at times.

"When you have good people around you, it makes you better at your job. So, certainly he had influence on me and how I look at players and how we discuss players.

"Is it a priority position? Always. Always, you know, and I think we're always looking for linemen on both sides of the ball. That's always been the strength of this team that I'm proud of. So we'll continue to do that. That's definitely a core philosophy that we have here. And that won't stop."

The Eagles are widely expected to add to their pipeline of offensive line talent this year, largely because Lane Johnson turns 36 in May, while Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens did not play to their standard in 2025 because they battled injuries all season.

"Injuries are part of this game," Roseman said. "I think when you're talking about some of those guys, certainly they were affected by some of those things during the course of the year, and that happens. And so you got to have continual depth at that position, good depth, guys who can play at a high level, and you got to develop guys at that position.

"And I think that we always are trying to balance that with what we have now and what we're looking for going forward. And when we're building an offensive line, we're not just saying we got five stars, we're good to go. We're looking at the depth behind those guys, guys who can play because in all our best years, we've had to have guys step in and play for a long period of time. This is not a team that has gone and started all five starters for 17 games in our best years. We've had guys step in and play at a high level and allow us to continue to win games.

"We're always looking for offensive line room that has 10 guys who can come in and play, certainly not going to play to the higher level that maybe our All-Pro or Hall of Fame starters are playing, but playing it at a level that's good enough for us to win if guys are going to miss a couple games, which happens."

Will the type of linemen the Eagles prioritize change now that the scheme is likely to change?

"I would say that maybe there are misconceptions, maybe about what Stout was looking for and maybe about what we're looking for now for Sean [Mannion]," Roseman said. "It's so hard to find really good players at that position that you're certainly not going to discount somebody because they're a really good athlete, but maybe not 340 pounds. And you're certainly not going to take someone off your board because they're really firm at the point of attack and they can anchor. So I think that really we're looking for a lot of the same things with a lot of the same – as a shout-out to Stout – 'critical factors,' as he would say that we've always been looking for.

"I think that the way that we want to build our offensive line and how we want it to look from left to right, based on the players that we have at certain spots to complement them hasn't changed. Will there be maybe a little bit more emphasis on movement and athleticism, maybe a click? Maybe. But at the same time that also doesn't discount really good players who are maybe known more for displacing defenders in the run game because there's always a place for those guys."

Tight end

During the 2025 season, it was maddening that the Eagles kept putting Grant Calcaterra on the field to be a blocking tight end, when that is simply not his game. It sounds like Roseman recognized that his priorities at that position have to change a bit going forward.

"I would say that the tight end position starts with me in evolving," Roseman said. "You know, I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for receiving tight ends.

"And so I think that that's also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels, the game has changed, and so there's certainly room for both of those spots. I think when you look at our room this year, probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position. All good players that we had there, but probably could have used [more blocking ability]."

