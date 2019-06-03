More Sports:

June 03, 2019

What you need to know about Bryson Stott, the Phillies first round pick in 2019 MLB Draft

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Matt Klentak went with a college infielder with his the Phillies' pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

With the 14th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the Phillies picked Bryson Stott, a college shortstop from UNLV on Monday night.

The selection shows the Phillies are firmly in "win-now" mode, taking a college infielder who, at 21, could be a few short years from making the major leagues.

A recent first round pick from college comes to mind in Aaron Nola, who took just two minor league years to make the transition from LSU to the bigs. Philly hopes Stott will follow suit, and perhaps challenge Cesar Hernandez or Maikel Franco for an infield spot in the coming years.

“We selected a dynamic middle infielder who can play exceptional defense, hit for average and hit for power,” Phillies head of scouting Johnny Almaraz said. “He is a leader, has tremendous intangibles and we expect great things from him.”

Stott hit .356 this past season with 10 home runs. He draws comparisons to All-Star Brandon Crawford from the Giants as he is a great defensive infielder with a strong arm. At the plate, the 6-foot-3 slugger has good plate discipline and speed, with 15 steals and 65 runs scores in 2019 for the Runnin' Rebels.

Stott strengthen's the Phillies' Las Vegas connection, as recently signed Bryce Harper hails from the city and reportedly took in a few of Stott's games this past offseason.

Stott was Philly's only Day 1 pick, as they surrendered their second rounder when they signed Bryce Harper this past offseason. They'll pick next at 120 overall, and will be slated 13th in every subsequent round from the fifth through 40th.

Last year, the Phillies picked Alec Bohm from Wichita State at third overall. The third baseman, now 22, has been slaying in the low minors this year hitting .342 with six homers and 30 RBI in Lakewood and Clearwater. 

Their prior first rounders, outfielders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley and Cornelius Randolph are all in either Double-or Triple-A and pushing for an eventual promotion.

