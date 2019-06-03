Chase Utley had the perfect reaction to missing Phillies-Dodgers for a Kidz Bop concert

Now that Chase Utley is retired, it's fair to ask whether the California native has more of a rooting interest in his most recent team, the Dodgers, or in the Phillies, where he won his only championship.

One way to answer this question would be to see Utley at a Phillies-Dodgers game and observe where his allegiances appear to stand. Does he sit there expressionless? Does he wear a team's colors? Does he compartmentalize and support both teams in a way that this article assumes is impossible for the sake of its own existence?