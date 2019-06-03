More Sports:

June 03, 2019

Chase Utley had the perfect reaction to missing Phillies-Dodgers for a Kidz Bop concert

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
MLB Phillies
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT Bill Streicher /USA Today Sports, File

"If you want to play in front of great fans who want to win in beautiful ballpark, as long as you can deal with humidity," Chase Utley said of playing in Philadelphia.

Now that Chase Utley is retired, it's fair to ask whether the California native has more of a rooting interest in his most recent team, the Dodgers, or in the Phillies, where he won his only championship.

One way to answer this question would be to see Utley at a Phillies-Dodgers game and observe where his allegiances appear to stand. Does he sit there expressionless? Does he wear a team's colors? Does he compartmentalize and support both teams in a way that this article assumes is impossible for the sake of its own existence? 

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world

Well, this past weekend was the perfect time to figure it all out. The Phillies were in Los Angeles for a three-game series between two competitive first place teams. 

Sadly, old friend Chase could not make it to Saturday's game. He had to instead take one of his kids to a Kidz Bop concert — and Jennifer, his wife, rubbed it in with delight.

A Philadelphia hero, living the dad life and attending to its priorities. 

At the show, Utley's son evidently tried to work on his floss dance, which still needs some work. 

The Phillies got swept by the Dodgers, in the end. It isn't clear whether Utley was at either of the other two games. He was very much at a Kidz Bop concert, though. And you know what? That's not really such a bad thing. Their version of "7 Years," for example, is way better than the original. The sentimentality and wholesome dorkiness of the music genuinely becomes its appeal if only you just let it. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more MLB Phillies Los Angeles Chase Utley Parenting Dodgers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-sad-060319_USAT

Music Festival

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic stampede

Documentaries

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School
Will Smith

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects all Eagles vets to report for mandatory minicamp — including Malcolm Jenkins
112018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Investigations

Wilmington woman recounts harrowing attack at Punta Cana resort
Tammy Lawrence-Daley

Nonprofits

A Philly nonprofit increasing yoga accessibility and inclusivity
roots2rise community yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved