August 30, 2024

Whizz to begin renting electronic bikes for delivery riders in Philly in September

The New York-based startup gives people the option to rent-to-own their bicycles or buy them outright.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Whizz Ebikes Philly Provided Image/Whizz

Whizz, a company based in New York City, offers e-bikes for rental and ownership for delivery drivers. The company is expanding to Philadelphia beginning Sept. 2.

Delivery drivers in Philadelphia soon can ride electronic bicycles from the company Whizz.

The start-up, based in New York City, aims to provide affordable options for gig workers by offering e-bikes for purchase or rental. Whizz is opening its Philly office at 308 Market St. on Monday.

Whizz touts 2,500 active riders on the streets of New York and Jersey City. The company said it will begin with a few hundred bikes in the first month of its Philly expansion, with thousands in storage.

"Expanding to Philadelphia was a natural progression after establishing our market dominance in New York City," a spokesperson for Whizz stated. "Philadelphia presents an excellent opportunity due to its size, strategic location, infrastructure, density, popularity of delivery services and proximity to NYC."

Whizz will celebrate its expansion with an event at its new office from Sept. 13-15. People can test the bicycles, win accessories and purchase discounted items.

Whizz says its bike batteries last 85 miles, and that the bikes' frames and suspension can support up to 300 pounds. The bikes can reach up to 25 mph and have GPS tracking devices. 

Whizz bikes can be rented for $159 per month. Bikes also can be purchased by paying 12 monthly payments of $149, plus a one-time, $99 payment. Riders also can buy bikes upfront for prices that begin at $490.

The e-bikes are designed for delivery, but Whizz says they also are popular among consumers. The company said Philadelphia riders can look forward to exclusive promotional codes.

Whizz will be entering a market that also includes Philadelphia's bike share program, Indego, which also has electronic bikes. 

