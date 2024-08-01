More News:

August 01, 2024

Indego bike share again allows riders to pay for single trips

The one-way option, which costs $4.50, was phased out in 2018 in favor of the program's 24-hour pass.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Indego single passes Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Indego bike share program is bringing back one-way trips. They cost $4.50, with additional fees for electric bikes and rides that last longer than 30 minutes.

Philadelphia's bike-share program is offering one-way bicycle rides for the first time in six years. 

Indego has not offered single rides since 2018, when it replaced the option with its 24-hour pass. The one-way rides cost $4.50 for 30 minutes of use on a non-electric bike. Choosing an electric bike adds a $0.30 fee for every minute it is used. 

The passes are for continuous trips, meaning the 30 minutes of use cannot be split into multiple trips. If a ride exceeds 30 minutes, an additional $4.50 is charged every 30 minutes.

"We've heard from folks for a while that they want an affordable and accessible single-trip option," Indego General Manager Nate Bowman-Johnston said in a statement. "We've been listening and are excited to announce the launch of the Single Ride. Our hope is that this pass unlocks countless opportunities for Philadelphians and visitors alike to explore and navigate the City on an Indego bike."

Indego also offers a 24-hour "guest" pass for $15. Its monthly "Indego30" pass costs $20 and its annual "Indego365" pass costs $156. These passes allow for hourlong rides. Electric bike riders are charged an additional $0.20 per minute. Riders who exceed 60 minutes are charged an additional $0.20 per minute. 

Indego ridership has increased annually since 2020, and hit 1 million total rides last year. In June, the bike share program broke its record for a single day, with 5,621 rides.

Indego is adding 750 new docking points this year, with the program expanding to several West Philly neighborhoods being key areas for expansion. By the end of the year, Indego will have more than 5,500 docks and nearly 3,000 bikes.

