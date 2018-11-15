Whole Foods' 2019 trend report is here and it looks inspiring and delicious

Whole Foods is the golden child of grocery stores — they can do no wrong in the eyes of their most dedicated shoppers.

Today, Whole Foods Markets global buyers and experts (talk about a dream job) released a coveted list of the foods, drinks and items forecast to be the most innovative and anticipated items lining its store shelves in 2019.

Items on this list might surprise you, or they might not, but either way, read on to see what the experts expect to be all the rage for 2019:

PACIFIC RIM FLAVORS

Folks are expected to take advantage of food items inspired by the Pacific Rim (think Asia, Oceania and the western coasts of North and South America) which have been slowly but surely showing up in stores. Things like jackfruit, monk, passion, guava and dragon fruits, longganisa (a Filipino pork sausage), shrimp paste and cuttlefish will begin to grace the kitchens of home cooks and trendy restaurants alike.

SHELF-STABLE PROBIOTICS

In 2019, it’s expected that people will be looking beyond the supplement aisle for their probiotics. Wellness-focused brands are making it easier to get more probiotics in your day by adding functional probiotic ingredients to your pantry staples — and not just in yogurt — through products like granola, oatmeal, nut butters, soups and nutrition bars. Other unexpected probiotic sources will include cleaning and beauty products.

PHAT FATS

We know that fats have been back thanks to the popularity of diets like keto and paleo, but the integration of fats into convenient foods like bars, ready-to-consume drinks and coffees featuring things like MCT oils, pre-made popcorn with ghee and even new variations on traditional meaty snacks like chicken chips and thin, crisped beef jerky will be on the rise.

NEXT-LEVEL HEMP

Hemp, be it in seed, oil or heart form is already big, but the trend is expected to grow as the cannabis industry booms. CBD, too, has room for growth as it’s still technically prohibited in food, body care and dietary supplements under federal law. Non-cannabis-derived sources from the endocannabinoid system (which are named after the cannabis plant that inspired their discovery), like phytocannabinoids that exist in nature, are also becoming more available due to the growing trend.

FAUX MEAT SNACKS

More and more people are dipping a toe or two into the vegan pool, whether they eat that way all the time or now, in an effort to diversify their plate. Mushrooms like king trumpet will play a big role here, flexing their flavor and texture powers in jerky, “pork” rinds and “bacon” snacks.

ECO-CONSCIOUS PACKAGE

So many stores and companies have made an effort here, so much so that they created the OSC2 Compostable Packaging Collaborative, which has teamed up to make important advances in flexible product pouches. Food wraps made from beeswax, as well as waxed canvas or silicone alternatives to the usual plastic storage bags that can be used for sandwiches and snacks are slated to become more popular in addition to wider straw bans.

TRAILBLAZING FROZEN TREATS

Besides globally-inspired frozen desserts like mochi and Thai rolled ice cream, which they already have, the retailer says you can expect healthier options to pop up, like avocado-based soft serve and other plant-based options.

MARINE MUNCHIES, BEYOND SEAWEED

You probably already know about seaweed snacks, which seemed to blow up this year and Whole Foods is continuing to ride that wave with things like seaweed butter, kelp jerkies, crispy snackable salmon skins, and more.

SNACK TIME, UPGRADED

No, no, snacks aren’t just for kids. Adults are all about a veggie chip or snack bar to beat their afternoon slump, so snacktime is about to get a major upgrade. Artisanal peanut-butter crackers, mini cheese boards and crispy wafers dipped in fair trade chocolate are on the rise for a first class snacking experience

PURCHASES THAT EMPOWER

From inclusive companies, to environmental stewardship and animal welfare, “Contributing toward social movements via purchasing goods and services with missions you believe in can make for big changes that extend far beyond the world of retail,” the release states.