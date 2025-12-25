Bill to bring whole milk back as school lunch option awaits Trump's signature

WASHINGTON – School cafeterias got a step closer to seeing whole milk again after the U.S. House passed a measure Monday to restore the dairy staple to school lunches.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate back in November, and now heads to President Donald Trump's desk.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

The bipartisan effort – which passed the House by voice vote – came after whole milk was barred from school meal programs for more than a decade amid a broader push to curb childhood obesity.

Under the bill, schools that participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program would be allowed to offer "flavored and unflavored organic or nonorganic whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, and fat-free fluid milk and lactose free fluid milk" as well as "nondairy beverages that are nutritionally equivalent to fluid milk and meet the nutritional standards established by the Secretary."

The bill also would exempt milk fat from being considered saturated fat as it applies to schools' "allowable average saturated fat content of a meal."

The measure allows parents and guardians, on top of physicians, to offer a written statement for their student to receive a nondairy milk substitute.

GOP Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, along with Democratic Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, introduced the measure in the Senate in January.

Republican Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington state brought corresponding legislation in the House.

'An essential building block'

During floor debate Monday, Thompson, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, said the bill's purpose is to "restore students' access to a wide variety of milk options, ensuring students have the necessary nutrients to learn and to grow."

Thompson said "milk is an essential building block for a well-rounded and balanced diet, offering 13 essential nutrients and numerous health benefits," but that "unfortunately, out-of-touch and outdated federal regulations have imposed restrictions on the types of milk students have access to in school meals."

Thompson pointed out that the bill "does not require any student to drink or any school to serve whole milk" and instead "simply gives schools the flexibility to serve a broader variety of milk in the school lunchroom."

But Rep. Bobby Scott, ranking member of the House Committee on Education and Workforce, voiced his opposition, saying that while the bill "does make some improvements to the whole milk debate with its inclusion of better options for students seeking non-dairy alternatives," he remains "disappointed that the bill overall would make school meals less healthy."

The Virginia Democrat said the bill "goes against the dairy industry's stated commitment to ensure that students have access to the healthiest dairy options" consistent with USDA's and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Milk industry praise

The top five milk-producing states in 2023 were California, Wisconsin, Idaho, Texas and New York, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, celebrated House passage of the bill, which he dubbed a "defining victory for children's health and for the dairy community that has fought for more than a decade to restore whole and 2% milk for our nation's students."

Dykes urged Trump to sign the bill into law so that USDA "can begin working with state governments and school districts across the country to make this law a reality."

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Tim Lambert for questions: info@penncapital-star.com.