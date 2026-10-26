More Health:

October 26, 2026

Why microplastics are so harmful to people? Scientists may have figured out the answer

According to a new study, these fragments become chemically reactive when exposed to water.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Plastics
Microplastics health effects Jenna Miller/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Microplastics, collected in the tray depicted above, usually measure less than 5 mm.

Mounting evidence suggests microplastics, the tiny shards that splinter off single-use water bottles and other common consumer goods, can negatively impact human health. Now, scientists are gaining further insight into exactly why.

A team of chemists at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley offered an explanation to the previously unanswered question in a new study published in Nature. The researchers found that when plastic breaks into smaller pieces — ones less than 5 mm are generally considered microplastics — their surface area actually increases enormously. This new material appears to be harmful, because it can create reactive oxygen species, or ROS, in water. 

MORE: Ultra-processed foods, in general, don't increase colorectal cancer risk — but certain types may, study finds

While these free radicals play a role in normal biological functions, an imbalance can damage the human body. Excess ROS creates oxidative stress, which scientists have linked to genetic mutation, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

"ROS are textbook examples of the kinds of molecules that can damage animal and human tissue," Naixin Qian, a co-author on the study, said in a statement.

Since human blood is mostly composed of water, this chemical reaction could explain the health problems that researchers have begun to link to microplastics. In the past, plastics were largely considered chemically inert and thus minimally harmful to human health.

"Water is a key active player here, rather than just a spectator," said Wei Lin, another author on the study. "It's integral to making these microplastics reactive. Water molecules become chemically active when they come into contact with plastic, which is hydrophobic. Contact between the water and plastic creates an environment that facilitates electron transfer, and the formation of reactive radicals. When plastics fragment into smaller particles, their increasing surface-to-volume ratio creates more of these chemically active areas."

Concern over microplastics has increased dramatically in recent years as scientists have uncovered the breadth of human exposure and consumption. A 2019 study suggested the fragments could be getting into our bodies through plastic bottles and food wrappers. By 2025, researchers had concluded that people are inhaling about 100 times more microplastics than previously thought.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Plastics United States Columbia University Studies Research

Follow us

Featured

Limited - FCCC Lung Center - In article

A 10-minute lung screening may add years to your life. So why aren’t more people getting scanned?
A blood pressure reading by clinician

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania enacts school cellphone ban

School Cellphone ban

Halloween

46 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Health News

Who's at risk of getting blood clots, what are the symptoms, and when does a diagnosis become more serious?

Hurts Blood Clots

Travel

A record pursuit

Toy cars Guinness record

Festivals

30 food trucks coming to Linvilla Orchards for Pumpkinland's final weekend

Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved