More News:

July 22, 2021

Seagull latches onto teen riding SpringShot ride at Morey's Pier in Wildwood

A trip to the Jersey Shore this month included a cameo from an unexpected visitor

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Birds
Seagull Wildwood Morey's Pier Source/6ABC

A seagull briefly flew into a teenager on a ride at Morey's Pier in Wildwood, N.J.

Seagulls have become increasingly aggressive at the Jersey Shore over the years, especially on boardwalks where the abundance of food turns the area into a feeding ground.

Ocean City got so fed up with its seagulls that it brought in falcons to scare them away during the summer.

But a teenager visiting Morey's Piers in Wildwood got a much more direct encounter with a seagull earlier this month while riding the amusement park's SpringShot ride. A video of the horrifying brush was shared by NJ.com.

The teenager, 13-year-old Kiley Holman, of Weatherly, Pa., told 6ABC about the experience she had on the ride. She was joined by her friend who was celebrating her 14th birthday.

"When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face," Kiley said. "It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch."

You have to admire the way Holman plucked the bird off of her face, discarded it and then immediately went back to being freaked out by the 75 mph ride as she processed the situation. That had to be some serious sensory overload.

The seagull may have gotten the worst of this disorienting collision. Its wings are splayed out with nowhere to really maneuver and a sudden shift in direction and momentum. It apparently was unharmed by the incident.

Lastly, let's take a moment to acknowledge how much the low-key dance track NJ.com added to this video improved the overall enjoyment of viewing it.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Birds Wildwood Seagulls

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles' future is bleak, and their skill players are among the NFL's worst
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_3_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022049.jpg

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Courts

Pennsylvania part of $26 billion national opioid settlement with distributors, manufacturer
Opioid Settlement Pennsylvania

Health News

Life expectancy in US fell by 18 months in 2020, the largest drop since WWII
72121 life expectancy drop

Arts & Culture

Local artists, organizations receive $3 million in multi-year arts and culture grants
Art Works Grant — José Ortiz-Pagán

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved