Wildwoods Air Show returns in September with F-22 Raptor demonstrations

The Wildwoods Air Show will return Sept. 12-13 with the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team headlining two days of aerial performances over the Jersey Shore. The show is free to watch, with the best views from the beach and Boardwalk.

Flying demonstrations are scheduled from noon to about 3:30 p.m. each day. People can watch from anywhere along the beach and Boardwalk, with the center of the show near Lincoln Avenue between Morey's Mariner's Pier and Adventure Pier.

Other performers announced so far include an F-16 flyby from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, the vintage MiG-17 fighter jet, the Jersey Jerks flying World War II-era trainer aircraft, and aerobatic pilots Patrick McAlee, David Windmiller and RJ Gritter. Organizers said more acts will be announced later this summer.

Those who want a reserved viewing area can purchase VIP hospitality packages or beach boxes, but both are optional.

Sept. 12-13

Beach and Boardwalk

Wildwood, NJ 08260

Free to attend (VIP options available)

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