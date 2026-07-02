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July 02, 2026

Wildwoods Air Show returns in September with F-22 Raptor demonstrations

The free event also will feature an F-16 flyby, vintage warplanes and aerobatic performers.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Air Show Wildwood
Wildwoods Air Show Provided Courtesy/Wildwoods Air Show

The Wildwoods Air Show returns Sept. 12-13 with the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, military aircraft and aerobatic performers.

The Wildwoods Air Show will return Sept. 12-13 with the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team headlining two days of aerial performances over the Jersey Shore. The show is free to watch, with the best views from the beach and Boardwalk.

Flying demonstrations are scheduled from noon to about 3:30 p.m. each day. People can watch from anywhere along the beach and Boardwalk, with the center of the show near Lincoln Avenue between Morey's Mariner's Pier and Adventure Pier.

Other performers announced so far include an F-16 flyby from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, the vintage MiG-17 fighter jet, the Jersey Jerks flying World War II-era trainer aircraft, and aerobatic pilots Patrick McAlee, David Windmiller and RJ Gritter. Organizers said more acts will be announced later this summer.

Those who want a reserved viewing area can purchase VIP hospitality packages or beach boxes, but both are optional. 

2026 Wildwoods Air Show

Sept. 12-13
Beach and Boardwalk
Wildwood, NJ 08260
Free to attend (VIP options available)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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