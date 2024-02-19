Winnie's Manayunk restaurant opens grab-and-go market on Main Street

Winnie's Manayunk restaurant has expanded its footprint on Main Street with a new grab-and-go market.

Main Street Market by Winnie's opened earlier this month at 432 Main St., just a few steps away from the restaurant. The store offers a curated inventory of freshly prepared foods, gourmet groceries and other essentials.

Shoppers can buy made-to-order sandwiches, fresh soup, coffee and espresso drinks, artisan cheeses and local produce. The market also carries baked goods from LeBus and Metropolitan bakeries.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Manayunk with Main Street Market," Winnie Clowry, owner and CEO of Winnie's, said in a release. "We've always been committed to providing our community with high-quality food and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and we’re confident that the Market will be a valuable addition to the neighborhood."

Winnie's restaurant, located at 4266 Main St., has been serving brunch, lunch and dinner for more than 20 years.

The market is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.