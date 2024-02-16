Atlantic City restaurant to open second location inside Suburban Station

Atlantic City's Rhythm & Spirits, the restaurant and chocolate-themed bar on the shore town's Orange Loop, plans to open a location inside Suburban Station in Philadelphia this spring.

The restaurant is moving into the space formerly occupied by Classic Cakes, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will have entrances on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, between 16th and 17th streets, and from inside the train station.

The Atlantic City location on Tennessee Avenue opened in 2019, serving contemporary Italian cuisine in a colorful and vibrant space. Bar 32, located next door and run by the same owners, serves chocolate-focused cocktails and desserts in a nightlife environment with live music and events.

The menu at Rhythm & Spirits features a mix of pastas, pizza, salads and sandwiches. There's also a weekend brunch menu based around chocolate dishes.

Owners Mark Callazzo and Lee Sanchez said they plan to duplicate the Atlantic City experience in Philadelphia. The 4,500-square-foot space will be about twice the size of the original Rhythm & Spirits. The rear of the restaurant, dubbed the 32 Chocolate Speakeasy, will serve cocktails, desserts and candy bars.

The Philly location will have "a trippy, tropical décor" that the owners said will balance upscale and approachable.

"There isn't anything like it in Philadelphia," Callazzo said. "It's traditional Italian-America food with a twist and our chocolate desserts and cocktails are handmade straight from the bean to the bar."

