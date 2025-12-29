More Events:

December 29, 2025

Winter road racing returns to Ambler with the Frostbite 5-Miler

The annual winter race is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2026, starting at Wissahickon High School.

A long-running winter road race is set to return to Montgomery County in 2026 with the Frostbite 5-Miler in Ambler.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2026, with a 9 a.m. start at Wissahickon High School. Organized by the Ambler Area Running Club, the event has been held annually for more than two decades and typically draws runners from across the region.

The five-mile course runs through the surrounding neighborhood and features a mostly flat layout with some rolling sections. It is certified by USA Track & Field and serves as the opening event of the USATF Mid-Atlantic Grand Prix series.

Participation is limited to 1,500 runners. The race is held regardless of weather conditions, and awards are presented to top finishers across multiple age groups.

Registration costs $30 through Dec. 31., with fees increasing closer to race day.

Proceeds from the event support local charities selected by the Ambler Area Running Club.

Additional details about the race are available on the event’s official website.

Frostbite 5-Miler

Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.
Starts at Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Rd.
Ambler, PA 19002
$30 for early bird registration

