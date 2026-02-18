More Health:

February 18, 2026

Winter can leave your skin dry, itchy and red. Here's how to protect it

Use lukewarm water for washing, apply moisturizer and don't skip the sunblock, dermatologists say.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Using lukewarm water to wash your face in winter is best. Hot water may damage the skin barrier, which is already more vulnerable during the winter, dermatologists say.

The whipping winds, chilly temperatures and low humidity of wintertime – plus the dryness of indoor heating – can be harsh on people's skin. This combination of factors can lead to itchiness, redness, flaking and even cracking and bleeding.

"Colder and drier air contributes to increased transepidermal water loss, which is the process of water evaporating through the outer layer of the skin," Dr. S. Max Vale, a dermatologist affiliated with the University of Washington, said late last year. "This leads to decreased skin hydration and impaired barrier function, and as a result, the skin is more susceptible to irritants, allergens and flares of eczema."

The skin's outer layer, or the stratum corneum, often is compared to stacked bricks held together by a mortar of lipids, or essential fats. That natural barrier helps keep moisture in and damaging irritants out. But age, sun exposure and cold, dry environments break down the mortar, allowing toxins and pathogens to enter.

"Low humidity and extreme temperature shifts increase transepidermal water loss, leaving your complexion tighter, duller, and more reactive — even in people who have oily skin the rest of the year," dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen recently told Vogue.

Damage to the skin barrier also can cause premature wrinkles, more frequent breakouts and inflammation.

That's why it's important to boost your skin care regimen during the winter, Shokeen said.

"Think of it as a seasonal wardrobe refresh, not a total reinvention," she said.

It may seem counterintuitive, but even though a damaged skin barrier may be letting in pollutants, don't overwash your skin in the cold, dry months, dermatologists say. Washing your face, feet and between the folds of skin once a day is sufficient.

Also, avoid washing with hot water, which can further dry out the skin.

"A hot bath or shower should be a treat, not a daily occurrence," Dr. Victoria Barbosa, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Chicago, told the New York Times last year.

Choosing a fragrance-free, detergent-free, gentle cleaner or soap is best. Shokeen recommended a non-foaming cream, milk or gel cleanser for the winter months.

Follow up with cream or petroleum-based moisturizers. Apply the lotion directly to wet skin to help lock in the moisture, New York-Presbyterian recommends.

And apply sunscreen on top of the moisturizer, even if it's cloudy and cold outside. As much as 80% of the sun's damaging ultraviolet rays can pierce through clouds.

Courtenay Harris Bond
