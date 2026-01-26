More Events:

Ocean City’s Winter Warrior Challenge returns in February

From kids races to fire truck pulls, Ocean City goes full Winter Warrior on Valentine's Day.

Winter Warrior Challenge Image 2 Provided Courtesy/City of Ocean City

Teams compete in the fire truck pull during a past Winter Warrior Challenge in Ocean City.

If you don’t mind a little cold mixed with a lot of mud and movement, the Winter Warrior Challenge is returning to Ocean City on Saturday, Feb. 14, bringing a full day of obstacle racing and team competition to the Civic Center as part of Presidents Day Weekend.

The annual event blends athletic competition with community fun, featuring a 2.5-mile obstacle course for adults, a kids challenge course and a multi-event team competition, with all proceeds benefiting Ocean City Recreation Scholarships and Programs.

Winter Warrior Challenge Image 3Provided Courtesy/City of Ocean City

Participants tackle obstacles during a past Winter Warrior Challenge in Ocean City.


The Civic Center will also serve as a warm, social hub throughout the day, with sponsor spotlight tables, hot chocolate, music and fire heaters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Indoor warming areas, concessions and the awards ceremony will be hosted inside as events run outside.

The main Winter Warrior course is open to participants 14 and older and packs 10 obstacles into 2.5 miles, from tire runs and sand mounds to floating steps and a cargo net climb. Individual waves start at 9 and 9:30 a.m., followed by a team wave at 10 a.m., with teams staying together throughout. From noon to 1 p.m., the course opens up for anyone who wants to give it a try, as long as younger participants are accompanied by an adult. Everyone who finishes takes home a Winter Warrior finisher shirt, with awards going to top competitors across age groups.

Winter Warrior Challenge Image 1Provided Courtesy/City of Ocean City

Runners make their way through the obstacle course at a previous Winter Warrior Challenge.


Kids have their own chance to jump in on a non-competitive course featuring monkey bars, agility elements and a rock wall. The kids course runs from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by family relays from noon to 1 p.m., then reopens from 1 to 2 p.m. for open play.

For those who prefer tackling challenges with friends, teams of four can compete in a separate team challenge that includes events like a fire truck pull, sandbag carries, tire flips and a fire hose and dummy rescue. Top co-ed, all-male and all-female teams will take home awards, with one named Winter Warrior Champions.

Online registration is now open and race-day options will also be offered. The Kids Challenge Course is $10.

Ocean City's Winter Warrior Challenge

Saturday, Feb. 14
Ocean City Sports & Civic Center
804 E. 6th Street
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Registration pricing varies

