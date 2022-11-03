Pair craft beers with gourmet pickles at Wissahickon Brewing Co.

Pickles and beer may not sound like a likely combination, but fans of the "pickleback" shot know that pickles and alcohol can indeed work together to create a tasty flavor.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. and Penny Pickles, both based in Philadelphia, are celebrating the unlikely blend with their third annual Pickle Party on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

The event, held at the brewery in East Falls, will pair craft beer and gourmet pickles made with locally-sourced ingredients.

Guests can indulge in two rounds of tastings. Each includes a trio of 1.5-ounce pickle varieties paired with 4-ounce beers. The first round is pre-planned, but the second allows people to choose their own pairings. Guests also can enter a raffle.

The two Philadelphia-based companies recently worked together on Wiss Penny, a pickled cucumber in brine made with Wissahickon Brewing Co.'s Devil's Pool IPA, horseradish, white onion and red chili flake. The product is sold exclusively at the brewery.

Penny Pickles specializes in small batch pickles made with fresh ingredients. The company is known for unique flavor combinations like the "Brunchin' Penny," a Bloody Mary-inspired pickle. Penny Pickles products can be found at Lucky's Trading Co., at 5154 Ridge Ave., and several other Philadelphia area markets.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated brewery at 3705 W. School House Lane. It serves beers, slushies and wine, and hosts a variety of events, including Quizzo and open mic nights.

Tickets, which cost $20 and include both tasting rounds, can be purchased online and are expected to sell out quickly.

Wissahickon Brewing Company

3705 W. School House Lane Philadelphia, PA 19129

Sunday, Nov. 135 to 7 p.m. | $20