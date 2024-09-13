Wissahickon High School dismisses students early after bullet found in classroom

Students at Wissahickon High School left classes early on Thursday after a bullet was found inside a classroom, according to school officials.

The school's principal Lynne Blair told the school's community in an email, per NBC10, that students were kept in their classrooms, and every student who was in the classroom where the bullet was found was spoken to and searched.

Blair says that no weapons or bullets were found on any student, but the school found that another student had a shell casing in his pocket. School officials say that they are "very confident that the two incidents are not related or connected."

After the initial search, the school dismissed students around 1:15 p.m. to allow police to investigate the scene. According to the school, staff members stayed at the school for a faculty meeting, and police searched every locker, classroom, bathroom, ceiling and trash can in the building.

Lower Gwynedd Police are investigating the situation, saying that "at no time was the Wissahickon High School Community or the community at large in immediate danger."

Police officers also conducted home visits as part of their investigation. Blair says that there are no threats to any specific students or staff members, urging community members to "be mindful about trusting and spreading information."

Authorities will post extra law enforcement personnel at Wissahickon High School on Friday and throughout next week. The "security situation" at the school comes after a separate incident in South Jersey where three juveniles were arrested for threatening shootings at five schools.