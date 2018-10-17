Pennsylvania Arby's one of 16 to test limited-run seared duck sandwich

A year after Arby's brought back its venison sandwich for a limited time in Philadelphia, the fast-food chain is testing out another specialty sandwich in Berks County.

Arby's teased plans for the sandwich earlier this week, leaving little room to guess incorrectly.

On Wednesday, the company revealed it will sell a seared duck-breast sandwich at 16 U.S. locations for a limited time, starting Saturday, Oct. 20. Among the select restaurant's offering the new item will be the Arby's in Wyomissing, Berks County.