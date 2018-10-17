Pennsylvania Arby's one of 16 to test limited-run seared duck sandwich

October 17, 2018
A year after Arby's brought back its venison sandwich for a limited time in Philadelphia, the fast-food chain is testing out another specialty sandwich in Berks County.
Arby's teased plans for the sandwich earlier this week, leaving little room to guess incorrectly.
Prepping for our next surprising sandwich... pic.twitter.com/8xTLNrHBjm— Arby's (@Arbys) October 15, 2018
On Wednesday, the company revealed it will sell a seared duck-breast sandwich at 16 U.S. locations for a limited time, starting Saturday, Oct. 20. Among the select restaurant's offering the new item will be the Arby's in Wyomissing, Berks County.
The sandwich will make Arby's the first fast-food chain in the United States to sell duck.
Arby's just became the first fast food chain in America to serve duck pic.twitter.com/4miXASrRqa— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 17, 2018
“It's that time of year again — the season of the hunter. This year we tip our hats to the men and women of the marsh, chasing the sunrise to set their decoys and patiently waiting for the fowl to fly in,” Arby’s said in a statement at its website. “True hunters know that successful pursuits in meat hunting begin with dedication and patience. Our Duck Sandwich is no different.”
The new sandwich features a premium duck breast, smoked cherry sauce and crispy onions on an Arby's bun. The duck will be sourced from Maple Leaf Farms and prepared by sous vide – the process of sealing food in an airtight container and then cooking it in temperature-controlled water.
Enthusiasts in the Philadelphia area aren't terribly far away from the Arby's restaurant in Wyomissing, Berks County, where the new sandwich will be available. It's about an hour and 15 minute drive to 2741 Papermill Road.
If you have that kind of dedication, keep in mind that the duck sandwich will only be available in very limited quantities.