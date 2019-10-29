More Health:

October 29, 2019

Batch of Xanax medication recalled due to 'foreign substance'

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Mylan Pharmaceuticals issued a voluntary recall on a batch of Alprazolam (Xanax) distributed in the United States between July and August 2019. The company said the presence of a possible "foreign substance" could pose a risk of infection.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has issued a voluntary recall of the commonly prescribed anxiety medication Xanax, citing the possibility of a "foreign substance" in a batch of the drug.

The announcement came last week as the company acknowledged that one lot of its Alprazolam tablets (Xanax) potentially carries a substance with a remote risk of infection.

"Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out," the company said in a statement. "To date, Mylan has not received any adverse events related to this batch."

Mylan did not provide any additional information about the substance it detected.

Wholesalers, retailers and consumers have been provided with instructions for how to return recalled medication and how to report adverse events.

