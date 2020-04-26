More Culture:

April 26, 2020

Select Xfinity customers can now access free preview of NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service

By Pat Ralph
Streaming Peacock
NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service will be available via both.a free and premium version this summer.

Millions of Xfinity Flex and X1 customers are now able to check out a free preview of Peacock before the rest of the public can get their hands on the much-anticipated NBCUniversal streaming service this summer.

The premium tier of the streaming service, which will become free to all Xfinity customers after the July 15 national launch date, consists of over 15,000 hours of NBCUniversal programming that many Comcast subscribers can now access. Some of the television shows and movies available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers now include “Parks and Recreation,” 30 Rock,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Shrek.”

Along with television shows and movies, the streaming service also consists of live, on-demand news and sports, as well as access to reality and late-night television. To access the streaming service, all Xfinity Flex and X1 customers have to do is say “Peacock” into their voice remote.

Due to the number of people quarantining at home and practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast has seen a 50% jump in on-demand consumption year-over-year, the company said.

“Offering Peacock Premium at no additional cost, seamlessly integrated on Xfinity X1 and Flex is another example of our commitment to provide more value, content and choice to customers,” said Dana Strong, who serves as the President of Xfinity Consumer Services at Comcast. “With entertainment hours on our platforms up 24% versus last year, we know that our customers will enjoy discovering Peacock and all its great content during this exclusive preview period.”

A free version of Peacock will be made available to all this summer, but it will consist of a reduced programming lineup of roughly 7,500 hours. Non-Xfinity customers will have to pay $5 to access Peacock Premium. 

Both the free and premium tiers of Peacock are ad-supported, but subscribers can pay $5 more per month to upgrade to an ad-free version of the premium service.

Below is a promo released by NBCUniversal for its brand-new streaming service.


For a complete list of programming that will be available on Peacock, click here.

