Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ among titles added to Hulu in May

Hulu has released its list of movies and shows that will be added to the streaming platform in May, and there are some big-time films about to become available to watch on the service next month.

One of those movies will be "Rocketman," the 2019 musical biopic on the life of singer Elton John. It will be available to stream on Hulu beginning May 22.

In the film, actor Taron Egerton plays John who famously wrote and released, among many songs, the chart-topping hit "Philadelphia Freedom" in 1975. Egerton won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal.

The critically-acclaimed film, which grossed over $195 million at the box office, also won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again." It earned another Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy and a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Other popular flicks that will become available to stream on Hulu in May are "Batman Begins," "GoodFellas," "The Dark Knight," "The Green Mile," "The Graduate," and "The Patriot."

Below is a complete list of movies and shows coming to Hulu in next month. As these new programs become available on the streaming service, others will be leaving. A list of shows and movies going off Hulu in May can be found here.

May 1

Bloom (Season 2)

A Life Less Ordinary

Aeon Flux

Assassination Tango

Batman Begins

Billy the Kid

Brick Mansions

Crooked Hearts

Demolition Man

Escape from Alcatraz

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Gloria

GoodFellas

Harry Benson: Shoot First

House of D

Megamind

Men With Brooms

Molly

Monster House

Mutant Species

Pathology

Planet 51

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Sands of Iwo Jima

Slums of Beverly Hills

Some Kind of Hero

Soul Food

Sprung

Strategic Air Command

Tamara

Tank Girl

The Conjuring

The Dark Knight

The Graduate

The Green Mile

The Patriot

The Whistle Blower

Treasure Hounds

Universal Soldier

Walking Tall

May 5

Vikings (Season 6A)

May 8

Solar Opposites (Season 1)

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall (Special)

May 15

The Great (Season 1)

Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8 & 9)

Caribbean Life (Complete Season 15)

Chopped (Seasons 37-39)

Fast N' Loud (Season 15)

Gold Rush (Season 8)

Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)

Property Brothers (Seasons 12 & 13)

Street Outlaws (Seasons 8 & 9)

The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8 & 9)

The Little Couple (Seasons 13 & 14)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)

Open Door (Season 2)

On the Market (Season 1)

Reverse Engineering (Season 1)

Molly Tries (Season 1)

Andy Explores (Season 1)

Handcrafted (Season 1)

From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)

It's Alive with Brad (Season 2)

Epic Conversations (Season 1)

Iconic Characters (Season 2)

Drag Me (Season 1)

73 Questions (Season 2)

Community en Español

It's a Disaster

May 19

Story Of The Soaps (Special)

Like Crazy

Trial by Fire

May 20

Ultimate Tag (Series Premiere)

May 22

Holey Moley (Season 2 Premiere)

To Tell The Truth (Season 5 Premiere)

Rocketman

Premature

Top End Wedding

Painter and the Thief

May 25

The Tracker

May 26

I Still Believe

May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7 Premiere)

May 29