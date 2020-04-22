Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ among titles added to Hulu in May

April 22, 2020
Hulu has released its list of movies and shows that will be added to the streaming platform in May, and there are some big-time films about to become available to watch on the service next month.
One of those movies will be "Rocketman," the 2019 musical biopic on the life of singer Elton John. It will be available to stream on Hulu beginning May 22.
In the film, actor Taron Egerton plays John who famously wrote and released, among many songs, the chart-topping hit "Philadelphia Freedom" in 1975. Egerton won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal.
The critically-acclaimed film, which grossed over $195 million at the box office, also won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again." It earned another Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy and a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Other popular flicks that will become available to stream on Hulu in May are "Batman Begins," "GoodFellas," "The Dark Knight," "The Green Mile," "The Graduate," and "The Patriot."
Below is a complete list of movies and shows coming to Hulu in next month. As these new programs become available on the streaming service, others will be leaving. A list of shows and movies going off Hulu in May can be found here.
Bloom (Season 2)
A Life Less Ordinary
Aeon Flux
Assassination Tango
Batman Begins
Billy the Kid
Brick Mansions
Crooked Hearts
Demolition Man
Escape from Alcatraz
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Gloria
GoodFellas
Harry Benson: Shoot First
House of D
Megamind
Men With Brooms
Molly
Monster House
Mutant Species
Pathology
Planet 51
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Sands of Iwo Jima
Slums of Beverly Hills
Some Kind of Hero
Soul Food
Sprung
Strategic Air Command
Tamara
Tank Girl
The Conjuring
The Dark Knight
The Graduate
The Green Mile
The Patriot
The Whistle Blower
Treasure Hounds
Universal Soldier
Walking Tall
Vikings (Season 6A)
Solar Opposites (Season 1)
Into the Dark: Delivered
Spaceship Earth
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall (Special)
The Great (Season 1)
Beat Bobby Flay (Seasons 8 & 9)
Caribbean Life (Complete Season 15)
Chopped (Seasons 37-39)
Fast N' Loud (Season 15)
Gold Rush (Season 8)
Murder in the Heartland (Season 2)
Property Brothers (Seasons 12 & 13)
Street Outlaws (Seasons 8 & 9)
The Great Food Truck Race (Seasons 8 & 9)
The Little Couple (Seasons 13 & 14)
Worst Cooks in America (Season 14)
Open Door (Season 2)
On the Market (Season 1)
Reverse Engineering (Season 1)
Molly Tries (Season 1)
Andy Explores (Season 1)
Handcrafted (Season 1)
From the Test Kitchen (Season 1)
It's Alive with Brad (Season 2)
Epic Conversations (Season 1)
Iconic Characters (Season 2)
Drag Me (Season 1)
73 Questions (Season 2)
Community en Español
It's a Disaster
Story Of The Soaps (Special)
Like Crazy
Trial by Fire
Ultimate Tag (Series Premiere)
Holey Moley (Season 2 Premiere)
To Tell The Truth (Season 5 Premiere)
Rocketman
Premature
Top End Wedding
Painter and the Thief
The Tracker
I Still Believe
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7 Premiere)
Ramy Season 2
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
