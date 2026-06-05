Yay Clay's new Philly Room puts a Philadelphia twist on pottery date nights

Looking for a date night that doesn't involve dinner and a movie? Yay Clay's new Philly Room gives pottery classes a distinctly Philadelphia feel, with local artwork, city memorabilia and hands-on wheel-throwing sessions.

The new space is located inside Yay Clay's studio at The Loom building in Port Richmond. The room features murals and installations by Philadelphia artists Paul Carpenter, Brayden Young, Seth McMahon and Noségo, along with a collection of local memorabilia that includes a Rocky-themed pinball machine, SEPTA seats and vintage street signs.

The Philly Room serves as the setting for Yay Clay's Clay Date classes, where beginners learn the basics of wheel throwing during instructor-led sessions that last about two hours.

Classes cost $90 per person and can be booked online. The experience includes materials, instruction, glazing and kiln firing.

Pottery Date Nights in the Philly Room

Reserved time slots

Yay Clay Port Richmond

3237 Amber St.

Philadelphia, PA 19134

$90 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.