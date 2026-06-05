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June 05, 2026

Yay Clay's new Philly Room puts a Philadelphia twist on pottery date nights

The new space includes murals, local artwork and memorabilia tied to Philadelphia's history and culture.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pottery Date Night
Philly Room Wheels and Paul Carpenter Mural.jpg Provided Courtesy/Yay Clay

The Philly Room at Yay Clay features local artwork and Philadelphia memorabilia alongside the studio's pottery classes.

Looking for a date night that doesn't involve dinner and a movie? Yay Clay's new Philly Room gives pottery classes a distinctly Philadelphia feel, with local artwork, city memorabilia and hands-on wheel-throwing sessions.

The new space is located inside Yay Clay's studio at The Loom building in Port Richmond. The room features murals and installations by Philadelphia artists Paul Carpenter, Brayden Young, Seth McMahon and Noségo, along with a collection of local memorabilia that includes a Rocky-themed pinball machine, SEPTA seats and vintage street signs.

Rocky Pinbal

The Philly Room serves as the setting for Yay Clay's Clay Date classes, where beginners learn the basics of wheel throwing during instructor-led sessions that last about two hours.

Classes cost $90 per person and can be booked online. The experience includes materials, instruction, glazing and kiln firing. 

Pottery Date Nights in the Philly Room

Reserved time slots
Yay Clay Port Richmond
3237 Amber St.
Philadelphia, PA 19134
$90 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Pottery Date Night Port Richmond Clay

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