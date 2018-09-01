Zach Ertz makes a stop at Kensington High to drop off donations in person

Early last month, Kensington High’s football team had its football team’s equipment stolen and destroyed from its shed. The team had just two weeks to raise enough money to play its required preseason scrimmages and make sure the whole season wouldn’t be lost.

Three days later, Zach Ertz and U.S. Rep. Bob Brady were among the hundreds of people pledging money to make sure Kensington would play this season.

On Friday, Ertz stopped by Kensington high to deliver the first part of his promise -- game jerseys, practice pants, socks, blocking sleds -- and give the team some motivation before its first conference game of the season Sept. 7 against Roxborough:

Ertz took pictures with plenty of the young athletes, and even hung around to take questions from intrepid student reporters:

Kensington has started its season 0-2 after a season-opening loss against New Hope-Solebury and a close defeat to George Washington on Aug. 30, but they’ve racked up 20 points in two games.

And, most importantly, they've actually been on the field, fully clothed and padded thanks to Ertz and a bunch of charitable Philadelphians.

